East Wagga-Kooringal continued their undefeated start to the Farrer League season with a 45-point win over Temora on Saturday.
The Hawks produced another big final term to down the Kangaroos, 14.7 (91) to 6.10 (46) at Nixon Park.
EWK led throughout the contest but Temora never gave in and closed within 20 points with a goal just before three-quarter-time.
But EWK were able to swing the momentum back in their favour and kicked four unanswered goals in the final term to run out comfortable winners.
EWK coach Matt Hard was happy to come away with a solid win.
"It was ok. They made us work really hard for it," Hard said.
"We were a bit flat but we stood up when we had to.
"I suppose it was one of those ones where you grab the win and walk away and say we've done alright there. We didn't break any records and we didn't play super football but we did enough to win."
Brocke Argus continued his strong start to the year with a six-goal haul, while Nick Hull made an immediate impact upon return with five goals, switching between the ruck and up forward.
Nathan Scott controlled things from half-back superbly, while Tom Tyson produced another standout game on the wing.
MORE SPORT NEWS
It was the Hawks' third straight game away from home to begin the year and Hard was happy to get through without a blemish.
"One hundred per cent. We've had three away and we're three and zip so I'm pretty happy," he said.
"If you get away with wins it's alright. We got through it three and zip so we're ok."
Hard was also happy to see another big final term from his team as the results of a big pre-season at Gumly Oval begin to show through.
"We've done a lot of work on our fitness," he said.
"Barellan was pretty close at three quarter time, last week we played North Wagga and we kicked eight in the last quarter and today they kicked the last goal before three-quarter-time and they had a bit of momentum but we held them off and run away with it."
Ahead of a clash with Marrar next week, the Hawks got through relatively unscathed with Harry Leddin the only concern with a jarred thumb.
Captain, Luke Cuthbert, Daniel McCarthy and Cal Polsen were all unavailable this week and will be right to return next week.
For Temora, Riley Hubbard played no part in the game after half-time.
James Godde shone in his first game back in Temora colours after a midweek clearance back from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
He kicked two goals and was Temora's best, while Jack Cullen rucked well throughout.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 3.3 6.5 10.5 14.7 (91)
Temora Kangaroos 1.3 3.5 6.9 6.10 (46)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: B.Argus 6, N.Hull 5, J.Tiernan 2, R.Bourne 1; Temora Kangaroos Seniors: L.Murray 2, J.Godde 2, H.morton 1, E.Oliver 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: T.Tyson, N.Scott, J.Turner, B.Argus, R.Bourne, J.Hughes; Temora Kangaroos: J.Godde, A.McRae, N.Stimson, J.Cullen, J.Kennedy, K.Shea.
