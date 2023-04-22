Waratahs make it two bonus point wins to start season

Waratahs made it two wins from as many games under new coach Nick McCarthy.
After beating newcomers Deniliquin last week, the Wagga side got the better of the other big round one winner Albury under lights at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
However a shoulder injury to Liam Krautz took some gloss off the 45-20 victory.
Krautz finished the game against his former club in hospital.
However McCarthy was still pleased to pick up another bonus point win to start the season.
"We probably let ourselves down in some of the areas we played really well in last week and excelled in some of the areas that we played a bit poorly last week," McCarthy said.
"It showed they listened at training but we were pretty dangerous with the ball in the hand.
"I think we probably let Albury get into the game early with some questionable decision making coming out of our own end but it's a bonus point win so you've got to be happy enough with the outcome."
The two clubs traded early tries with Waratahs recruit Eroni Naua yellow carded in the opening seconds.
However the Wagga were able to take a 24-15 advantage into the break.
They then scored the next three tries to ensure victory would be their's before Jale Vetawa scored to see the Steamers secure their bonus point as well.
McCarthy thought the side showed a lot more with the ball this time around.
"We scored quite a few long range tries rather than just relying on our maul like we did last week," he said.
"It was nice to change it up in that grade.
"Lachie Day was really dangerous in attack and we found a lot more space on the edges than we did last week and that was a positive."
Waratahs are now looking to make it three from three when they travel to take on winless Griffith on Saturday.
Meanwhile Ag College brought up their first win of the season after making the big trip to Deniliquin.
After exchanging early tries, Aggies scored 29 unanswered points to take a 36-7 victory.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
