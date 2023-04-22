The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Coleambally enjoy first win under Jamie Bennett with 14-point victory over Charles Sturt University

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 22 2023 - 10:01pm, first published 8:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coleambally belt out their club song after a 14-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday. Picture by Coleambally FNC
Coleambally belt out their club song after a 14-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday. Picture by Coleambally FNC

COLEAMBALLY showed they are going to be far from this year's whipping boys with a spirited 14-point win over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.