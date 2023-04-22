The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga City puts a big score on CSU

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 22 2023 - 10:03pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tomasi Nabuliwaqa scores one of his two tries for Wagga City on Saturday.
Tomasi Nabuliwaqa scores one of his two tries for Wagga City on Saturday.

Wagga City continued their fast start to the season with a 62-8 win over CSU on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.