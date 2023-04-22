Wagga City puts a big score on CSU

Wagga City continued their fast start to the season with a 62-8 win over CSU on Saturday.
The premiers scored five tries in both halves at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Tomasi Nabuliwaqa, Donovan Godinet and Eddie Lagaali both bagged doubles.
Coach Ben Schreiber was pleased to put a big score on the board.
"The boys had a good game and as usual our forwards set the platform for us," Schreiber said.
"Our set piece really got us on the front foot and our pace out wide was able to capitalise."
Despite the big scoreline, Schreiber thought Reddies really hung tough.
"It was closer than what the scoreline depicted and Reddies fought all the way up to the end," he said. "It was really impressive to see."
Meanwhile their rivals in last year's grand final, an undermanned Griffith, slumped to a second consecutive loss after being trashed 77-0 by Tumut at Jarrah Sportsground.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
