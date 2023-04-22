Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their solid start to the season after claiming a 99-point win against Narrandera.
After overcoming a slow start, the Goannas put the foot down in the last quarter to run out 23.20 (158) to 9.5 (59) winners.
The Goannas had yet to put a huge score on the board this season after two low-scoring affairs and MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was very impressed with the performance from his side.
"I'm really happy with the way that we played today," Rowe said.
"Definitely there's been a fair bit of talk within our group that in our last trial against Eastlake and in the first two rounds we just became incredibly dour.
"Not all of that was negative, we definitely felt that we have developed a tough and gritty edge to us and we think that our effort has been very good and levels that we want it to be over the course of the first couple of weeks.
"What the challenge was for us today was to sustain that effort and that grit, but to really sort of get some offensive flow and to be a bit more adventurous with ball in hand and really try and generate some forward entries that were a lot more dangerous than the ones we had sort of put forward in the last couple of weeks.
"We walked away today very happy that our effort remained the same and we thought that it was a big tick when it came to achieving all of our offensive goals."
Luke Lawrence was impressive for the Goannas after returning from representative duties and Rowe was really pleased with his performance and the one from 15-year-old debutant Jack Warden up forward.
"We actually got five goals out of Luke Lawrence who started deep forward and played a little bit of wing," he said.
"He had four at half-time and then managed to eek another one out late in the game.
"Luke is playing at a really good standard of under 18's footy and he's obviously a very talented young man who is involved in environments that are getting the best out of him.
"But certainly he went to another level when it comes to Mango football today, he used his pace at the right times.
"He offloaded the footy at the right times, but generally played a really good game of footy.
"We also had a lot of excitement with our young debutant Jack Warden kicking four, which is just an incredible effort at 15.
"He gave us everything that we thought he would plus more and he should be pretty proud of himself today."
In addition to Lawrence and Warden, Rowe was also very happy with the effort of Ryan Turnbull who was fantastic against the Eagles.
"Ryan Turnbull was absolutely back to his best today," he said.
"We thought he was very solid and we had him in our top six last week, but he probably played a bit more off half-back and through the middle today rather than middle and half-forward.
"That was definitely something that worked with him giving us plenty of rebound and definitely that spring when we turned the footy over at half back.
"We had a lot of really strong contributors, Harry Nunn definitely played his best game for the season and Patrick Gardiner really showed himself to be a quality footballer who's just going to get better.
"Then Ethan Schiller spent more time in the midfield today rather than forward like he had in the first couple of weeks and was just deadly with ball in hand, especially going inside forward 50."
