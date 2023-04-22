The Daily Advertiser
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their unbeaten run after claiming a 99-point win at home against Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 23 2023 - 11:33am, first published April 22 2023 - 8:45pm
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' Dom Bunyan takes a strong mark in defence during the win over Narrandera at Mangoplah Sportsground on Saturday. Picture supplied
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have continued their solid start to the season after claiming a 99-point win against Narrandera.

