Turvey Park has sent a message to the rest of the competition after claiming an impressive 51-point win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval.
Although trailing by nine points at half-time, the Bulldogs then put the foot down in the second half kicking 11 goals to two and ending up winners 14.15 (99) to 7.6 (48).
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was really impressed with the performance of his side who now move to 2-0 after a strong 67-point win at home against Wagga Tigers in round one.
"It felt early in the game and even though we trailed at half-time, I felt like we were the better team and we just weren't taking our opportunities," Mazzocchi said.
"It was a bit like last week where I suppose when you bring a couple of new players in and we hadn't quite clicked.
"But then once again after half time I think our fitness was showing and we were able to take those opportunities.
"Our skill level was a little bit better after halftime and we were a bit more composed.
"Our whole build up was around winning contested footy and then once the game settled out and we were able to get our run and carry going, we were able to break it open which was good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
For the second week in a row, the Bulldogs put their opponents to the sword in the third quarter kicking five goals to none in a dominant display.
Mazzocchi said he's been really impressed with how his side has been able to adapt and really taken on-board the changes implemented during the main break.
"I'm always amazed with the adaptability of the group," he said.
"Like even through the last couple of years, we were able to change things and they listen and they adapt.
"They are a really smart group and obviously we identified at half time there was a couple of areas where we needed to tidy up and in the second half they tidied them right up."
After kicking an astonishing 29 goals last weekend, the Demons were restricted to just seven majors this week and Mazzocchi was pull of praise for his back six of Tim Doyle, Lachlan McRae, Jack Haggar, Andrew Emery, Jesse Margosis and Matt Ness that did an amazing job.
"They are really unheralded," he said.
"They do their job, but today they were just exceptional and held them to seven goals.
"Against a team of that quality is brilliant."
Ruckman Antony Forato also played his first game for the Bulldogs and Mazzocchi was enthused about his performance.
"I was reasonably happy," he said.
"He done his job, I think he competed really well and won his fair share of the taps.
"We were winning the clearances and he's not going to come in and be best on ground straight away.
"He's going to take a bit of time to work with the boys, but you can see around the ground that he got involved and would've taken a handful of marks.
"He's going to be really good, he's a good bloke and he will fit in really well."
Mazzocchi was also impressed with the efforts of young forward Brad Ashcroft who continued his strong start to the season after finishing the afternoon with six goals.
"It's pretty exciting and he won't play his best footy until mid year I don't think," he said.
"Until he gets his body and gets that judgement again on the footy, but I'm really just happy for Brad that he's back playing footy.
"The fact that he kicked goals and got on the end of it, we always say that we've got three good forwards but it doesn't matter who kicks them.
"They are working well together and I'm really happy for Brad and the fact he's back playing footy and hitting the scoreboard."
The victory was slightly soured with the news that young forward Will Ashcroft will most likely spend some time on the sidelines with what appears to be a broken collarbone.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.