Turvey Park has continued their strong start to the season after claiming a 51-point victory against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 22 2023 - 9:30pm
Brad Ashcroft finished the afternoon with six goals as the Bulldogs claimed a huge win against the Demons. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Turvey Park has sent a message to the rest of the competition after claiming an impressive 51-point win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Crossroads Oval.

