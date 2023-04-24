The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Four teams extend winning start to leaguetag season

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 24 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikola Henman gets a pass away under pressure from Courtney Barratt in Temora's win over Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Nikola Henman gets a pass away under pressure from Courtney Barratt in Temora's win over Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Temora's next generation of leaguetag have helped continue a strong start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.