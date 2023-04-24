Four teams extend winning start to leaguetag season

Temora's next generation of leaguetag have helped continue a strong start to the season.
The Dragons took a 24-0 win over Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday with captain-coach Courtney McCrone particularly pleased with how the young faces in the team are stepping up.
"It's a good win for us girls as we've got a lot of fresh faces so it is good to have a game like that," McCrone said.
"About half our team is new to the team this year so we've got a bit to learn but I'm really pleased with them."
The Dragons were able to take a 8-0 lead into half-time after Ashlea Musgrove scored off a nice kick before Emily Perrot capitalised on a big overlap outwide.
Mia Block extended their lead shortly after thee break before a double to McCrone sealed the comfortable win.
After a 34-8 win over Junee to start the season, McCrone thought playing at a higher intensity helped them create plenty of opportunities.
"Our goal is the quicken up the game as it really plays to our advantage," she said.
She was also pleased with the effort the younger generation have brought to the team.
Each of the four clubs who started the season with a win backed it up in round two.
However Brothers had more of a fight on their hands this time around.
They were pushed by Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday but a hat-trick to Sophie Crouch helped the Wagga side come out top.
She scored three of her team's five tries in the 24-14 win with Kate Foley bagging a double for the Diesels.
Meanwhile Albury took a 44-4 win over Gundagai at Anzac Park on Saturday while Kangaroos snared a 28-4 win over Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Lauren Jolliffe scored a hat-trick for Kangaroos.
All four unbeaten teams will have the chance to add to their records when the competition resumes after this weekend's general bye as they are not drawn to face each other.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
