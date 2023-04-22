Live coverage: April 22-23 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
After the fallout from their fiery clash to start the season, Tumut and Albury are both in action on Saturday with the Blues hosting Temora while the Thunder look to extend their excellent record against Gundagai. While on Sunday Kangaroos head over to tackle Young.
It's another all Saturday round in the Riverina League with Coolamon hosting Leeton-Whitton, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are at home against Griffith, MCUE hosts Narrandera while Turvey Park takes on Collingullie-GP.
In the Farrer League Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek face off in the traditional Anzac Challenge, North Wagga travels out to Ariah Park to take on the Jets, Temora hosts East Wagga-Kooringal while CSU heads out to Coleambally.
Deniliquin host their first home game since returning to the top grade when they welcome Ag College, Tumut are looking to make it two from two against Griffith, CSU faces a big test against Wagga City while Waratahs hosts Albury under lights.
Sunday also sees the return of Football Wagga.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.