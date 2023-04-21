TRAINER Scott Spackman will back up Rocket Tiger at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday in a bid to guarantee a start in the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
The $40,000 Wagga Town Plate Prelude (1200m) was never seriously on the radar for Rocket Tiger until this week.
The former top two-year-old ran sixth in a $150,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1200m) at Randwick last Saturday.
It was supposed to be full steam ahead to the Wagga Town Plate until the conversation turned to whether or not he's certain of making the field.
"It was never the plan," Spackman said.
"I just got talking to a few blokes and just with these ratings, the way they are, he's a 74-rater in the city and I'm just a bit worried whether he'll get a run in the Town Plate.
"If he doesn't win this he probably won't be in the Town Plate, I'm worried I'm going to miss out.
"And the problem is, if he doesn't make the Town Plate then there is nothing else for him (at the Wagga carnival).
"Our ratings, city to bush, are completely different and he's an 83-rater in the country and the problem you have is where does he go on either day?
"I don't know who is doing the programming but they've got to lift the benchmark of the 74 on the Friday."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Shaun Guymer retains the ride on Rocket Tiger from barrier five. Rocket Tiger is a $7.50 chance with Bet 365 and Spackman is confident he'll run a big race.
"I think he'll be very competitive," he said.
"I do believe the horse is the best I can have him."
Spackman has a two-pronged attack in the Town Plate Prelude with recent stable addition, Crowned Empress, also tackling the feature sprint.
Josh Richards will partner the mare from barrier nine.
"This is has been an ongoing concern with her since the Flat Knacker, we've just been looking for a dry track to see what she can do on a dry track. She just can't go a yard on the heavy," Spackman said.
"She's hopefully going to get a dry track on Sunday, she's not an up-and-comer by any stretch of the imagination but she gets her chance. She's drawn a little bit tricky but we're trying."
Another of Spackman's on the back up is Mo Chara.
After winning three straight, Mo Chara finished 13th on an unsuitable wet track in the Highway Handicap at Randwick last Saturday.
Now he will jump to the 1400m of the Prized Icon Guineas Prelude 3YO Benchmark 66 Handicap, where he has 61 kilograms with Shaun Guymer in the saddle.
"I'm being totally honest, I got to Goulburn the other morning and the track rating came through a heavy nine and it was too late to turnaround," he said.
"I nearly made a phone call to someone at Goulburn and see if I could leave him in a box and scratch him. I nearly did but I thought I'm nearly there, I may as well go.
"A lot of people are off him at the moment but that's fine, we don't mind being the underdog, me and the little fella.
"I do believe the horse is a little trier. This will be the first time I've backed him up...but he's bouncing. We'll go here on Sunday, get a dry deck, S Guymer aboard and see how he goes."
Spackman also opens the eight-race card at Wagga with two in the Kooringal Stud 2YO Maiden Handicap (1200m).
Underpants, ridden by Josh Richards, and Bowled Roamer, with Guymer in the saddle, are both having their first start.
Spackman likes them both going forward.
"Both are handy two-year-olds, probably just not ready," he said.
"It wouldn't surprise me but they've only had the couple of jump outs and one trial each. Underpants has probably had more work than Bowled Roamer.
"They're both progressive and they're going to be handy horses next time around. Whatever they do on Sunday, they may keep on going to the carnival and have one more run but they'll go and have a winter break and they'll be two nice horses to look at next year."
