Dean's mare better than the chasing pack

Betterthantheboyz was also better than the girls at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After a couple of near misses, in her last two starts the Amanda Dean-trained mare was able to make the most of a perfect trip in the Harness Breeders NSW Ladyship Pace (1740m).
With Peter McRae electing to take cover after finding the early from barrier two, Dean thought things panned out perfectly.
"It's good to be back in the winners circle and she's been working unreal at home so I didn't expect anything less," Dean said.
"She just needed the luck and the draw helped."
READ MORE
Betterthantheboyz ($7.50) went on to down Justrollingaround ($6.50) by 5.4 metres
Dean has driven 27 winners throughout her career.
However she was more than happy to let McRae take the drive.
"I told Pete to come out and have a look and even get a bit of cover and he did exactly what I said," Dean said.
"I didn't expect anything less from the drive but everything panned out perfectly.
"If I think I'm a chance of winning I always seem to put someone else on but will drive her every now and again if someone I want to put on already has a drive in the race."
Meanwhile Jackson Painting extended his run of good form after another big day.
After winning the first four races at Coolamon on Tuesday, Painting bagged a treble this time around.
First he drove My Ultimate Flynn to victory for Jarrod Alchin, who headed to Wagga in search of a start with the two-year-old before Meet Me At The Beach dominated her rivals.
After a second in her Australian debut, the three-year-old filly certainly went one better.
Finding the front early, Meet Me At The Beach went on to win by 36.2 metres.
Painting is very impressed.
"She was really good and I think she's got a pretty good future ahead of her," Painting said.
"She went 1:56 plugs in as a maiden over the longer long with a 54.9 half and will probably go all the way through to metro if I can keep her right in the head as she is a little bit of a hot horse."
He then capped off a good day with a win aboard Rock Nation for David Micallef.
However he did admit he had plenty of luck after leader My Sweet Sabrina galloped before rallying to finish a close second.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.