Have a coffee on us!

You might remember late last year I revealed the DA was farewelling 19 Peter Street and shifting to a new home.
Then, the biggest reveal came in late January as the signs went up at our new office at 57 Berry Street in Wagga's CBD.
We've been quietly working from that new location for a few weeks now and, while many of you have found us already and called in to say G'day, it's now time to officially welcome you with open arms.
So, to celebrate this milestone in the DA's proud history of serving Wagga and the Riverina - and to mark the beginning of the next chapter in our own story - we're hosting a special opening event at our new office next week.
As valued subscribers, readers and customers, I'd like to invite you to join us for a cup of coffee at 57 Berry Street from 9.30am on Friday, April 28.
You'll also have the chance to meet me, as well as our editorial and advertising teams.
Thanks to the 3 Dutchies, the coffee is on us!
I hope to see you all there.
Until then, enjoy the rest of your Sunday and have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
