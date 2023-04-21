Riverina representative Elise Smith will be part of the inaugural Canberra Raiders NRLW squad.
The Junee product, who split her time between playing for Tumut in the Group Nine leaguetag competition and Yass in the Katrina Fanning Shield last season, has been joined by Bulls teammate Ua Ravu as the newest signings for the franchise.
Smith was also part of the extended ACT Brumbies Super W squad this year after trying her hand at both rugby league and rugby union in the past.
The 29-year-old is thrilled to have picked up her first NRLW contract.
Smith said she can't wait to take the next step in her rugby league journey into the NRLW competition.
"I've been blessed and I'm just so grateful to be able to put this green shirt on, it means so much to me. I'm so happy and excited for the journey," Smith told raiders.com.au. "It's so surreal, it's honestly a dream.
"You watch those NRLW girls and you aspire to be like them or you look up to them and it's honestly going to be so crazy to train with them.
"I'm so excited to learn from them and take the field with them."
She will be joined in the squad by Ravu, who is a Papua New Guinea international.
Ravu was part of the World Cup campaign for the Orchids last year after moving to Leeton at a young age when her father Elwin was brought out by the Greens.
She currently works in Griffith as an NRL development officer.
Ravu can't wait to get started with the Raiders.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet. I'm still getting all the emotions and there'll still be more to come but it feels really good, it's very exciting and I'm looking forward to it," Ravu said.
"It's something I've always dreamed of doing so I'm very grateful for the opportunity."
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick is excited to see the talented duo from the Riverina be part of his inaugural squad.
"That was part of the reason we did the clinics and the Academy was to find that player that stood out amongst the group," Borthwick said.
"Elise is a local, she's very excited about the prospect of playing for the Raiders now because she's now seen that pathway and she's been rewarded with a contract as well and I can't wait for her to rip in."
It comes as Hay's Rachael Pearson has made the switch to Parramatta.
Pearson represented NSW last season after a standout rookie year with St George Illawarra.
However she has linked with the Eels after committing to a three-year deal.
Dates for this season are not official but it is expected to start in late July.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
