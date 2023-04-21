The Daily Advertiser
No timeline for Wagga's Edmondson Street Bridge until Labor release promised funding

By Conor Burke
April 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Southbound lanes of the Edmondson Street rail bridge between Edward and Erin streets closed while repairs were undertaken back in November. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
There will be no timeline for repairs of the Edmondson Street Bridge until the new state government releases a promised $100,000 in funding, according to Wagga City Council.

