There will be no timeline for repairs of the Edmondson Street Bridge until the new state government releases a promised $100,000 in funding, according to Wagga City Council.
One of the two southbound lanes on the busy bridge in the CBD have been closed since November last year after a section of road and footpath collapsed.
Back in November Wagga City Council said it was working on an interim solution to reinstate the retaining wall that supports the footpath and road pavement.
Council director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said the failure of the retaining wall was due to age and the best option for a short-term solution was being assessed, with a full upgrade to the bridge expected to accommodate the Inland Rail in mid-2024.
In March Labor candidate for the state seat of Wagga, Keryn Foley, promised $100,000 in funding for repairs to the Edmondson Street Bridge if NSW elected a Labor government.
Responding to a councillor question regarding the repair timeline, the council said the project is "currently unfunded".
Mr Faulkner told The Daily Advertiser that the original plan was not to repair the bridge and any works to now do so are on hold until they receive the Labor funds.
"Council officers were not proposing to repair the failure given the estimated cost of the temporary repair and the impending upgrade of the bridge for the Inland Rail Project," he said.
Council officers have made the site safe and continue to monitor it in the meantime, he said.
Labor councillor Dan Hayes said with that funding guarantee council could allocate money to the repairs knowing they'll be reimbursed.
"I was just asking about what the timeframe was regardless of where the funding is coming from, just so the community could set their clocks by when they when it gets fixed and that lane gets to be reopened," he said.
"It's frustrating, absolutely, for drivers. People have adjusted to it, which is great and we appreciate people's patience with it. But it's not something that can be sitting there for a long time to come."
However, Mr Faulkner did not agree that residents had been affected by the lane closure.
"The bridge is open for 2-way traffic flow. In particular, the 2 north-bound lanes which carry morning peak hour traffic are unaffected by the failure," he said. "Council is not observing significant traffic issues in the PM peak period or receiving a significant number of complaints."
Labor's first budget has been pushed back until September.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
