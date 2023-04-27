The Daily Advertiser
Music, markets and NRL action: What's on in Wagga this weekend

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
April 27 2023 - 3:00pm
This weekend Wagga residents will be able to meet their local emergency services, watch the Canberra Raiders go head-to-head with the Dolphins and unwind at the Demonstration Gardens. File pictures
THURSDAY 27/4

  • Brett Littlefair, Tilly's, 7pm
  • Karaoke, The Vic, 10pm

The Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with piano solo by Con director Hamish Tait. Free entry at the all-new conservatorium at 1 Simmons Street.

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

