Music, markets and NRL action: What's on in Wagga this weekend

The Riverina Conservatorium of Music's lunchtime concert series kicks off at 1pm with piano solo by Con director Hamish Tait. Free entry at the all-new conservatorium at 1 Simmons Street.
The Canberra Raiders hit town ahead of their big game against the Dolphins on Saturday, and fans are encouraged to head along to a free community signing session at Oasis from 5pm to 6m.
Sculpture by the Sea unveils five new pieces on the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail over the next four days, starting with a viewing at Courabyra Wines at noon followed by a meet the artists lunch. Visit sculpturebythesea.com/snowyvalleys/whats-on for more.
Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
One of Wagga's favourite acts, Isaac Staines, celebrates the release of his EP Despite Me with a gig at Riverina Playhouse. The evening of entertainment has original music and the occasional cover, as well as four other local musos for what promises to be a unique and raw show. Tickets $16 through civictheatre.com.au. Show starts at 7pm.
It'll be laughs galore at the Falling Leaf Festival comedy gala at Tumut's Montreal Theatre from 7.30pm. The night features Wagga's own Dane Simpson, who is joined by John Cruckshank, Steph Broadbridge, Sean Woodland, Annie Boyle and The Planet Man Preview. Tickets $30 through fallingleaffestival.com.au. The festival continues on Saturday.
On today's agenda along sculpure trail: unveilings at Batlow at 12.30pm and a harvest party celebration among the sculptures at Johansen Wines from 6.30pm.
Fanny Lumsden is back on a halls tour before taking off for Glastonbury. The songstress hits Yenda on Friday and Tallimba on Saturday on the first leg of the country halls tour's 10th anniversary.
Pop down to the Riverside precinct for a community safety day. The emergency services will all be there, with the fire brigade promising "some pretty cool stuff" as they go up against police, Volunteer Rescue Association and RFS for the best display. It runs between 10am and 2pm.
All right rugby league fans, strap yourselves in for a huge day. It's Raiders v Dolphins NRL day at Equex, with gates opening at 10.45am. The Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup games between Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs start at 11am and 12.40pm respectively, and then the big kick-off with the Green Machine and the NRL's newest team at 3pm. Bear in mind there will be road closures - including Kooringal Road between Copland and Parson Street, and Copland between Hiscock Drive and Lockyer Street - between 11am and 6pm, so be prepared. Tickets available through ticketek.com.au.
Tumut comes alive with Falling Leaf Festival. The annual autumn celebration features markets, a street parade at 1pm, roving entertainment, workshops, live music and theatre and more. Check out the full agenda at fallingleaffestival.com.au.
Bag a handmade or local - or both - bargain at Markets by the Lake at Apex Park from 9am. Head out to Lake Albert by 1pm to get the best the markets have to offer before it wraps up.
A new sculpture will be unveiled in the grounds of the Adelong Services Club at 11.30am, the Riverina Light Horse Troop joins the tour to the new piece along Adelong Creek Walk and a paddock to plate feast with the farmers fireside dinner at Cafe Nest in Tumbarumba at 6pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Kapooka with the new winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most out of and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for details.
Guest speakers from Little Triffids Flowers and Ladysmith Park Perennials feature at a ladies garden party hosted by the Ladysmith P&C at the hall from 11.30am. Tickets are $40 per person, which includes a three-course meal and drink on arrival. Contact 0428 210 973 or visit trybooking.com/CHDYK.
Find a special something for Mum at the River and Wren Mother's Day Market at Wagga Showground from 10am.
The huge weekend of new scupltures in the Snowy Valleys winds up with wine tasting at Obsession Wines through the day from 11am, and Tooma's Brigham House opens its doors for two hours from 12.30pm.
Head to the Civic Theatre for your very own Sunday at the balcony sessions. It's the place to be from 5pm with Groove Factorie's Dale Allison and Geoff Simpson, plus Hey Diddle Fiddle and Friends. Tickets are $25 or $60 if you book for the February, March and April sessions at once. Pre-ordered platters available to be collected prior to the show, call the Civic Theatre box office on 6926 9688 or visit civictheatre.com.au for more.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between.
