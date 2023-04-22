A rise in RSL sub-branch memberships has prompted the peak body to ask Australians to check in with their veteran friends and family before Anzac Day.
The past 12 months saw RSL NSW memberships increase by 11 per cent, including 37 new members signing up to the Wagga sub-branch. It's the first rise in the organisation's memberships in 40 years.
In light of the increasing numbers, RSL NSW president Ray James asked Australians to 'check on a mate' and support their veteran friends and family.
"The Census data shows that everyone knows a veteran or is connected to someone who has served in some form or another: a grandparent, partner, parent, sibling or friend," he said.
"It's therefore all of our responsibility to make sure they are okay, know that they have support and know where they can seek that support. Whether that's a coffee with friends, or it's employment or well being support."
One in 20 Australian households recorded at least one person who are serving or had served in the Australian Defence Force, according to data from the 2021 Census.
Wagga RSL sub-branch president Rod Cooper said members could ask for help at any time.
"It doesn't matter if it's a public holiday or the middle of the night, if a veteran and a family are in need, we at the sub-branch have the team on the ground to help," he said.
"It's just a matter of staying connected with those people in our community."
Census data also found the employment rates of reservists and veterans are higher than the national average of 74 per cent at 89 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.
RSL NSW member Adrian Sutter said helping veterans transition to civilian life was a big part of the organisation's mission.
"After walking out the gates, veterans need to rebuild their social networks and transition into civilian life," he said.
"RSL NSW works hard to offer its members opportunities to rebuild community and identity."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
