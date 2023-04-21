There's two things people usually say to Christine Jones when they get into her van.
"The first is 'gee your small, you drive that big thing?" Miss Jones said.
"The second is 'this is the coolest thing we've ever seen'.
"It's the only one of its type in Australia, I designed it."
Miss Jones owns and operates one of the country's only mobile hairdressing salons - CJ's Hair Rescue.
The idea came from her previous time as a mobile hairdresser in Sydney, where she'd travel to people's homes and cut hair there.
But she wanted even more freedom.
So she "visualised" her ideal workplace and then decided to custom fit her Mercedes sprinter van with a full mobile salon and hit the road.
"I don't like being stuck in a shop and counting down the hours staring at the same four walls," she said.
"This gives me a lot of variety going to different people's homes, I go out to people's farms, I see some great locations."
And her set up is unique, she said only one of two mobile salons in Australia.
"I go outside of Wagga, rural areas that might just have one hairdresser in town and they are booked out for weeks," she said.
"It gives me the variety, I get to live the dream of seeing all these cool places."
And as much as it's for her and her need to be on the move, Miss Jones's service is integral for people with anxiety, the elderly, people with disabilities, people with sensory issues or even people with young families who would prefer not to head into a shop for a cut and colour.
"The percentage of people with anxiety that I've witnessed has increased dramatically since COVID," she said.
"There's a real need for mobile hairdressing, but nobody's doing it.
"I've had a couple of autistic children bring their little lap dogs with them into the van to calm them down, whereas I'm sure that would be frowned upon in a shop"
The business has low overheads as well as freedom and her dream is to eventually franchise her idea.
But in the meantime, Miss Jones is tiralling a semi-staionary set up. This week she'll be setting up in Forest Hill skate park and teaming up with a coffee van for an outdoor salon offering coffee and cuts.
She'll be set up from 3pm Wednesday April 26.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
