Joe Ible expects Takissacod can produce the goods in the $45,000 Murrumbidgee Cup

By Tim Barrow
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Joe Ible at his Kembla Grange stables, holding Zedly. Picture by Robert Peet
Joe Ible was on the road to Gundagai last week when he turned the truck around.

