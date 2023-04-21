The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Comeback Marrar forward Brad Turner has been struck down with a potentially season-ending knee injury

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar forward Brad Turner competes against two Northern Jets opponents in the opening round at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Marrar forward Brad Turner competes against two Northern Jets opponents in the opening round at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith

MARRAR'S premiership defence has been dealt a severe blow with a potentially season-ending injury to key forward Brad Turner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.