MARRAR'S premiership defence has been dealt a severe blow with a potentially season-ending injury to key forward Brad Turner.
The high-flying Bombers forward suffered a knee injury in the final moment's of last Saturday's three-point win over Barellan.
Scans this week revealed a tear of the medial ligament along with partial tears of the anterior crucial ligament (ACL).
Turner has a best-case return of eight to 10 weeks but was told to expect longer.
It's a terrible blow for Turner, who returned this season for his first taste of football since Marrar's centenary premiership of 2018.
Named at full-forward in Marrar's Team of the Century, Turner had booted seven goals in the first two weeks and was named in the Bombers' best on both occasions.
"It's huge and it's shattering for Turns as well," Marrar coach Cal Gardner said.
"He did a full pre-season, he had a really good first two rounds and for this to happen is a blow but from a club's perspective, we have to be good enough to cover those who get injured because that's a part of footy but for Turns it's shattering for him really."
Gardner hopes Turner can return late in the year.
"Because we're such a young team, his age and experience really helped," he said.
"His direction in that forward line was crucial so we'll be trying to get him along to games to show that leadership in an off-field capacity and we'll hope to get him back at the back end of the season."
The injury to Turner robs Marrar of a much-needed tall target in attack. Gardner is confident they can reconfigure their forward line to kick winning scores.
"We do still have quite a few players that can hit the scoreboard within our forward line set up so I see that as a positive," he said.
"We're just going to have to throw things around a little bit and see what works with team balance."
