Would today's Australian manufacturing capability meet war-time needs?

China is threatening war with Taiwan. Then Australia? We have the raw materials that China needs. Will China simply come and take Australia? Would we be able to defend ourselves? Nuclear submarines? Not for years!
We don't manufacture our own medications, we don't have a reserve of fuel, we are teetering on the edge of not enough electricity, and we don't have the diverse industrial base that we had in 1939.
The Australian aircraft industry grew during World War II to produce nearly 3000 aircraft and 2000 Merlin engines - the type that powered Spitfires and Mustangs.
We had Australian factories that pressed car bodies, made engines for agricultural machinery, foundries that poured molten iron, and railway workshops and shipyards in several states. They quickly turned to wartime production.
By war's end, Australia was building the Lincoln bomber, the successor to the famous Lancaster. But, as happens with inadequate preparation, the first Lincolns weren't ready until March 1946, by which time the war was over! The Lincolns finally saw service in the Malayan emergency.
China will assess our lack of preparation. It knows we are dependent on them. In 1939, we depended on Britain. We are repeating the same mistakes we made in World War II.
Right now, important medicines are in short supply. After leukaemia and a pituitary tumour, I need hydrocortisone tablets to regulate my body. The pills are made in Australia, but the key ingredients apparently come from China. The TGA's list of unavailable drugs is a mile long!
Manufacturing medications should be a national priority. Australia exports massive amounts of supplementary medicines to China, because the Chinese do not trust their own suppliers. We sell baby milk supplements in great quantities for the same reason.
What about minerals needed for modern armaments? "China's mines and treatment plants supply 95 per cent of global output of the rare earth permanent magnets that are an essential part of the motors in EVs and wind turbines," reported veteran business commentator Robert Gottliebsen.
We mine lithium but sell most of it to China. China currently has a 90-plus per cent stranglehold on the lithium market.
Lynas is building a rare earths processing plant in Kalgoorlie. Do the activists know that producing materials for electric cars includes radiation? Maybe Kalgoorlie is too far and too hot for them to bother!
New Australian deposits of rare earths were discovered on the South Australian-Victorian border. They contain not only the neodymium and praseodymium, rare earths that are already found in Australia, but dysprosium and terbium that are essential for EVs and wind turbines.
"China has a 95 per cent stranglehold on the dysprosium and terbium markets, although its reserves are dwindling," Gottliebsen says. But, as he also says, Australian companies are usually light on cash, pointing to one such company, Australian Rare Earths, which has a market capitalisation of just $30 million.
Why isn't the processing of Australia's rare earths a national priority? Lynas in Kalgoorlie will be a significant producer of neodymium and praseodymium, but we need to get on with processing dysprosium and terbium. Surely Industry Minister Ed Husic would see their production as nation-building?
Reuters Newsagency reported in February that Australian graphite developer Magnis Energy has signed a deal with Tesla to supply battery anode materials, beginning in February 2025. The story went on to talk about diversifying global supply chains away from China.
However, only a couple of weeks ago, Tesla announced a new factory, in China. It plans to produce 10,000 megapack high-capacity batteries for energy storage every year, equal to about 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage. A megapack unit stores enough energy to power an average of 3600 homes for one hour, according to Tesla. Just what Chris Bowen needs?
We in Australia need to ask, why are we buying these units from a Chinese Tesla factory, instead of being self-sufficient? If we are going to spend billions on renewable energy, shouldn't that money be supporting Australian security?
Why do we import almost all of our solar panels and wind farms from China? Why aren't these made here?
As you watch the Anzac march tomorrow ask yourself, would Australian troops in 2023 have enough industrial back-up to supply their war-time needs?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.