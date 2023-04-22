News around Wagga from days gone by

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Wagga Returned Services League sub-branch secretary, Alan Evans, hit out at vandals who sprayed graffiti at the Memorial Archway in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Acting Inspector Grahame Winson warned shoppers, shop owners and staff to keep bags and wallets in a safe place, as numerous wallets and purses have been stolen recently in Wagga's central business district.
Wagga presentation nun, Sr Rosarie Connell, received an honorary Doctorate of Education at Charles Sturt University.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club secretary-manager Mick Sullivan said he was shocked that the main street would be blocked to begin the main street upgrade during the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
Civil Aviation Safety Authority chairman Dick Smith visited Wagga to launch a third-party air ground control system, which will be trialled in a bid to improve safety.
Wagga City Council's finance committee approved a recommendation for a "complaints hotline" to be installed at council headquarters.
More than 650 people attended the annual Wagga Dancesport Titles held at Kyeamba Smith Hall.
Michael and Kay Aldridge and Sara and Tony Jennar were among those attending a 30-year school reunion for Mt Erin and St Michaels high schools at Maddisons.
Friends of the Wagga City Art Gallery are purchasing a grand piano which will become a permanent musical fixture in the Gallery.
Angie Splithof, 16 is the first girl to be awarded a black belt in the International Tae Kwon Do Federation Wagga Club.
The Royan's group unveiled its new $2.5 million premises in Copland Street.
South Wagga Markets are now open and selling Bananas for 99 cents per kg, carrots for 99 cents per kg and watermelons, $1 each.
Nearly 4000 compact discs were sold in the last two weeks before Wagga's Brashs store closed its doors.
Thousands of people lined Baylis Street to see more than 800 servicemen and ex-servicemen and women march from Station Place to the Cenotaph in the annual Anzac Day march.
Wagga's mayor, Ald Dick Gorman, and President of the Wagga RSL Sub-branch, Mr Colin Knott are pictured in the Daily Advertiser placing wreaths at the foot of the Cenotaph following Wagga's Anzac Day march.
Recently appointed abattoir manager, Mr Len Wallace, said new positions had been created for a beef floor supervisor and a small stock slaughtering supervisor to improve efficiency and allow for expansion of the works.
The NSW Meat Industry Authority has rejected Wagga City Council's $4.2 million scheme to develop the city's abattoir.
Tenders have been called for construction of a multi-purpose high level bridge linking East and North Wagga connecting Hammond Avenue to the Oura Road.
Member for Wagga, the Hon Wal Fife MLA, said that a total of 55 dwellings have been completed or are under construction by the Housing Commission of NSW in Wagga Wagga this financial year.
Dr Robert Fleming has begun work as the medical superintendent at Wagga Base Hospital replacing Dr CS Smith, who resigned from the position about 15 months ago.
Many Riverina dirt roads have been turned into quagmires following recent heavy rain falls including a portion of Docker Street, currently under repair, becoming almost impassable.
A recent survey indicates that about 800 men and women in Wagga are dependent on alcohol.
Fifes Produce are advertising briquettes for "burning to save you money" with "more glow for your dough".
Wagga City Council will take a strong stand against any person driving or riding a motor vehicle on the Willans Hill Reserve, other than on the main roads.
Haberecht's, next to Deeps in Baylis Street are selling record albums with artists including James Last, Tex Morton, Liberace, Henry Manchini, Nana Mouskouri, Jamie Redfern, and Brian Cadd with prices ranging from $2.59 to $5.95.
