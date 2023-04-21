Wagga City council will vote on Wednesday on whether they should be involved in the proposed NSW Health Royal Commission.
The freshly installed NSW Labor government campaigned heavily on revitalising the NSW health system and will soon begin drafting terms of reference for a royal commission into how best to fund the way we deliver healthcare.
Councillor Dan Hayes believes Wagga should be "on the front foot" on this issue as a royal commission can be a chance to gain more efficient and coordinated health services for the region.
Cr Hayes wants the council, in conjunction with Murrumbidgee Health and Knowledge Precinct Committee, to submit suggestions for terms of reference for the commission when it's formally announced.
He sees it as a chance to discuss what health looks like in our region, both good and bad, but in particular he'd like to see a major rethink into how we deliver safe, legal abortions in Wagga.
"For me one of the biggest concerns is the lack of abortion services in Wagga," he said. "It's been legal now for a number of years, yet the availability, of particularly surgical abortions, just hasn't really increased."
Stories still circulate of an unwillingness of some medical professionals in the area to provide this service and doctors who do provide abortions being blacklisted, Cr Hayes said.
Voluntary Assisted Dying will become legal in NSW this year, and he has similar concerns about access to that procedure in the area.
"Is it going to be the same? " he said.
He also hopes any royal commission would be an opportunity to look into staffing concerns across the state's hospitals.
Wagga MP and former Physician Dr Joe McGirr backs the commission and moves for Wagga council to be involved.
He hopes the "big issues" affecting Wagga can be addressed, such as an over reliance on locum doctors, increased surgery numbers in the private sector at the expense of the public sector and workforce problems.
"I think we need to have the right incentives for attracting our health workforce and retaining our workforce here," he said.
He thinks the inquiry will be vital as in its current state regional health is currently in "crisis".
"I think rurally we have got a crisis," he said.
"We have a pathway forward with the Rural Health inquiry and the recommendations, which the government's committed to. So I don't think this inquiry needs to revisit all the work that's been done before.
"My understanding is that we're focused on value for money. And I think there are some areas that definitely need to be looked at."
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
