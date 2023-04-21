The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga City council will vote on offering up suggestions to proposed health royal commission

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
April 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both Wagga City councillor Dan Hayes and Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr say there needs to be big changes in the way we deliver healthcare across NSW. Picture from file
Both Wagga City councillor Dan Hayes and Wagga MP Dr Joe McGirr say there needs to be big changes in the way we deliver healthcare across NSW. Picture from file

Wagga City council will vote on Wednesday on whether they should be involved in the proposed NSW Health Royal Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.