Wagga's Vietnam vets to lead Anzac Day march to commemorate 50 years after troops withdrawal

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
April 21 2023 - 8:00pm
Kapooka Commandant Colonel Tim Stone, Wagga RSL sub-branch president Rod Cooper and RAAF Wagga Wing Commander Gary Simmonds. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga's Vietnam veterans will lead this year's Anzac Day march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Australia's withdrawal from the controversial war.

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

