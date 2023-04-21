Wagga's Vietnam veterans will lead this year's Anzac Day march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Australia's withdrawal from the controversial war.
April 25 will begin with the Legacy dawn service at 5.30am at Victory Memorial Gardens, before the RSL's 6.30am service at the War Cemetery on Kooringal Road.
The Anzac parade is scheduled to begin at the south end Baylis Street at 10.30am to the cenotaph, with the official wreath laying and commemorative service to begin at 11.15am.
Wagga RSL sub-branch president Rod Cooper asked the entire community to show their support for service men and women and their families.
"I'd like to see our streets overflowing with members of our community to welcome our veterans and cheer them on," he said.
"In particular, our Vietnam veterans who are leading the march this year because it's the 50th anniversary of Australia's withdrawal."
Australian troops first entered the Vietnam War in 1962, and by the time the nation withdrew at the end of 1972, about 60,000 personnel had served.
Kapooka Commandant Colonel Tim Stone said the day was a "celebration" of those who served, and this year, reflect on our involvement in the Vietnam war.
"Please enjoy the day, I think that's very important because it's a celebration of the service of those who came before us," he said.
"Australia did have a large contribution to Vietnam and it is an opportunity for us to remember the sacrifice of those soldiers in particular."
More than 200 personnel from Kapooka and Wagga's RAAF base will attend more than 40 services across the Riverina on Tuesday as the region commemorates Anzac Day.
Wagga RSL Club is hosting an Anzac lunch from 12.30pm for sub-branch members and ADF personnel. The final service at 5.30pm will be the Anzac Day sunset service at the RSL Club centenary memorial.
