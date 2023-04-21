The Daily Advertiser
Jack Warden is looking forward to making his first grade debut in Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes' clash against Narrandera

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 4:55pm
15-year-old Jack Warden will make his first grade debut on Saturday when MCUE host Narrandera. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
15-year-old Jack Warden will make his first grade debut on Saturday when MCUE host Narrandera. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will blood their third debutant of the season with 15-year-old Jack Warden selected to make his first grade debut.

