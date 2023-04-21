Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will blood their third debutant of the season with 15-year-old Jack Warden selected to make his first grade debut.
Warden made the transition across to the senior club from Eastlakes MCU over the off-season and joins Tristan Wheeler and Beau Edmunds as Goannas juniors to make their first grade debut in 2023.
The Mater Dei Catholic College student put in a mountain of work over the pre-season and was excited to run out against the Eagles on Saturday.
"Yeah it's good," Warden said.
"I put in a big pre-season and I set it as a kind of goal that I wanted to have a couple of games in first grade.
"To get picked this early is good, I'm stoked.
"I'm keen for the step up and the challenge and seeing what it brings."
Warden has been a part of the GWS Giants Academy since under 12's and he believes that the program had a massive influence on him tackling the pre-season with such endeavour.
"They sent out a pre-season schedule that we had to do," he said.
"Then training with them and training with Mango I think has really helped."
Warden follows in the footsteps of both father Jai who played first grade and mother Lisa who played A grade netball for the Goannas while sister Millie and brother Oscar are both playing for the Eastlakes junior club.
The small forward said his family was pretty excited to hear of his selection and he was looking forward to playing senior footy for a club that means so much to him.
"They were stoked," he said.
"Dad was more stoked than anyone and pretty proud I think.
"Both mum and dad played at Mango and its good to get picked in the first grade team and keep playing at Mango which I love."
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was excited to reward Warden after a terrific effort in the pre-season and solid performances across the Goannas first two games on the year.
"We are all really excited about the debut of Jack," Rowe said.
"I could honestly say that it's a credit to Jack, because in a short period of time he's really earnt this debut and he's picked himself really.
"He was in attendance from pre-season session number one and it became clear really early that he could definitely mix it at senior level.
"He had a couple of promising trial games and a few exciting moments throughout all three of our trial games and he's been on another level in the junior stuff in the under 17's in the first two rounds.
"He's not just been gifted a game, he's earnt his spot and he's serving a purpose that we are trying to fill close to goal in playing as a permanent small forward position that we haven't quite had someone get real traction in yet.
"We are really excited for Jack, but we are also excited for the club and this is the third year and we are only three rounds in but Jack's now the 12th club junior that we've debuted."
Rowe was also confident that Warden could have an immediate impact at senior level despite only having played the two under 17.5 contest's for the Goannas.
"I think you only have to see Jack play to be quite impressed with what he brings to the table," he said.
"What probably puts him above some other young talent around his age is that he is actually really combative in the way he plays the game.
"He's got lightening speed over 10 metres, he's got a very penetrating kick and he's got talent, but he's quite tough and he doesn't mind mixing it up.
"He doesn't shirk the issue and he's a strong little body ahead of his years."
