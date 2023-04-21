Changes needed for Kangaroos in playmaking roles

Kangaroos have been forced to reshuffle their spine ahead of their trek to Young on Sunday.
The Wagga side started the season with a bang but will be without halfback James Smart and hooker Bowie Foster to take on the Cherrypickers at Alfred Oval.
Smart looked set to shake off a calf issue in time for the clash.
He wound back the clock with a masterclass to have Kangaroos well on top of former club Gundagai last week after having a big hand in the first four tries, including scoring the opener, before succumbing to a calf complaint midway through the first half.
Smart was away for Wednesday night's training run and tested it out on Friday night but with a general bye on the horizon the club elected to take a more cautious approach.
However it was still a big change to how he left Equex Centre on Saturday.
"I've been having some discomfort with my back for a little while which is causing some issues with my hamstrings and calves," Smart said.
"I just felt something in my calf that wasn't quite right and by the time I got over to the bench I was struggling to walk probably on it but it settled down quite well that night and I was walking around ok."
Smart has been plagued by injuries in recent issues but a calf complaint is a new one.
It's part of why he elected to take a cautious approach.
However the former Kangaroos coach was pleased with how the side started their campaign.
"It felt good out there and it was of those halves where things just clicked for us," Smart said.
"I think we completed 16 of 17 sets and I felt like everyone just played their role well.
"We didn't try to do anything too much or anything silly, we just stuck to what we said we would do which was really pleasing."
However it isn't as good of news for Kangaroos forward Brayden Sharrock.
Their clash with Gundagai was called off with just under five minutes still on the clock after he suffered a serious knee injury.
Scans revealed a ruptured patella tendon.
"It's a blow for both the footy team and the footy club but more so just for him," Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose said.
"He is a little bit older and you don't want to see blokes at the back end of their career go through an injury to that extent.
"We wish him well and will support him through his recovery process."
Ben Cronin has been named on the bench for Sharrock with Hayden Jolliffe a surprise selection at hooker.
Foster suffered a head knock against Gundagai and Kangaroos wanted to take a cautious approach.
"We're just resting him up and taking a bit of caution with that coming into a bye," Rose said.
"We didn't want to rush him back but he will be back for the next round."
Young had the bye to start the season and while they've lost a number of players from last year's grand final side, Smart expects a big test.
"It will be a tough game," he said.
"They've lost some players but they've made some handy signings as well.
"I've heard nothing but good reports out of their nine (Tom Demeio) and their centre (Zane Bijorac) so it will be an interesting game.
"Young always have a big pre-season as well so they will be ready to go."
Everything went right for Kangaroos in their 44-16 demolition of the premiers.
However the 33-year-old knows that's not always going to be the case.
"Things just clicked with a really, really high completion rate in that first half and things don't always go like that and when that happens we have to make sure we keep responding in a positive way," Smart said.
Rose is looking to build off last week's performance.
Particularly he wants to see more of an 80-minute performance this time around against another of the more fancied chances.
