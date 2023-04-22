Proceeds from a garden open day in Ladysmith have been gratefully received by the Wagga RSL sub-branch in the lead up to Anzac Day.
Ladysmith Park and Perennials held their second autumn open day at the beginning of the month, and owner Brett Stevenson and the team decided to donate money raised through their gold coin entry fee to the sub-branch.
The entry fees from the nursery's spring and summer open days were last year given to Kurrajong and Riverina Bluebell.
"What I like about the sub-branch is that they support veterans and I know about a few people that returned," he said.
"It's nice that we've been able to raise a little bit of money and help out."
Wagga RSL sub-branch president Rod Cooper said the money would go towards their welfare fund for veterans, a small fund in place to assist with things like groceries or fuel.
"It might be something like they're short on money and their car runs out of petrol and they've got no money for groceries," he said.
"We had a person the other day who was rushed to hospital and didn't have time to get anything so we purchased clothes and necessities for them."
Mr Stevenson always saw Anzac Day's significance, and in 2015 even organised as many bugle and trumpet players as possible to perform the Last Post at dawn for the Anzac centenary.
When he discovered his great uncle John Stevenson served in Gallipoli and that his brother Roy Stevenson served in both World War I and II, it became even more important to him and his family.
"I knew I had a Great Uncle Roy who served in both world wars because he was on the farm with my grandfather, but I didn't realise about the elder brother John," he said.
"I guess they came home and they didn't talk about it... but it's important to us now."
General manager Madeline Menzies said they began to raise money for Riverina organisations when their open day patrons asked if they needed to pay to visit.
"People were asking at the gate if there was a donation required, so we thought we'd take advantage of it and donate it to a local charity," she said.
"The donation comes from the people who visit us, we're just passing it on."
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
