THE season of one of the Farrer League's brightest talents is in doubt with fears Will Reinhold may have played his last game of the season for Temora.
Reinhold is out of the Temora side for Saturday's home game against East Wagga-Kooringal due to a shoulder injury sustained in last week's 90-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Reinhold dislocated his shoulder and will visit a specialist next week to determine whether he requires season-ending surgery.
What adds to a grim outlook is the fact the shoulder troubled Reinhold throughout last year, where he shone for Port Melbourne in the Victorian Football League (VFL).
"It's not too good," Reinhold said on Friday.
"I've got to see a specialist on Thursday next week to figure out if it needs surgery or not but it's not too good at the minute.
"I dislocated on the weekend but it's been happening all last year, subluxing and finally did a good one (on Saturday)."
Reinhold's return to Temora this season surprised many after he attracted interest from AFL clubs and forced his way into mid-season draft calculations last year.
He was best-on-ground in Temora's round one win over Coleambally but his troublesome shoulder struck in round two against the Magpies.
Reinhold is unsure how long he will be sidelined for but suspects he won't be back this year if surgery is required.
"I've got no idea really," he said.
"If I need surgery it will nearly be the year. I'll see what the specialist says next week.
"I was looking forward to having the full year at Temora but that's part of the game."
In better news for Temora, they have signed former junior James Godde and he is straight in to face the Hawks at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Godde spent the past three seasons at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, where he also played juniors, and was part of the Goanna's opening round win over Wagga Tigers.
But he has decided on an early season switch back to Temora. The talented teenager has been named on a half-forward flank on Saturday.
The Hawks also have some big ins with Nick Hull returning and Trent Garner is also in for his first game of the season.
EWK captain Luke Cuthbert is unavailable, while Daniel McCarthy is also out after starring in their win last Saturday.
