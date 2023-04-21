MARRAR coach Cal Gardner has implored his team to rise to the occasion of Saturday's ANZAC Challenge showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Gardner concedes the Bombers will go in as underdogs when they welcome the Magpies to Langtry Oval.
It's a stark turnaround given Marrar marched to their third premiership from the past four seasons with a 39-point win over TRYC in the Farrer League grand final last September.
But while it's only round three of the new season, a new-look Marrar team have not been overly convincing early, while the Magpies backed up an impressive recruitment drive with a 90-point statement against Temora last week.
"The Rock go in favourites and they deserve to go in favourites after their off-season and their round two performance so we're seeing it as a challenge in front of us and a good chance to test ourselves," Gardner said.
"The four points is obviously crucial and that's what both teams will be heading into the game wanting to win.
"I'm also looking to see our attitude and how we attack the game. Sometimes the score doesn't tell the tale of a game of footy so there's several different components we'll be looking at from a Marrar perspective."
Marrar have made five changes to the team that escaped with a three-point win against Barellan last Saturday.
Key forward Brad Turner is a big loss, along with utility Cane Greatz, recruit Keenan Flood, Mitch Stibbard and Riley Bradshaw.
Gardner returns from a pre-season finger injury, while Josh Staines, Toby Lawler and Caleb Walker come in for their first senior appearances of the year. Jack McPherson is also back in after missing last week.
"I can't wait to get back into it," Gardner said.
"It was frustrating at times, coaching from the sideline. I'm keen to get out there and lead on the field this time.
"It's a big occasion. I've played in (the ANZAC Challenge) quite a few times now. It's just as big every time.
"I think it's an important time for us to remember and reflect those who have gone before us and just be grateful that we're able to run out and kick a footy with our mates because of the sacrifices that have been made before us.
You just have to have the outlook that that's footy and you have to be good enough as a club and a team to cover those blokes who go out. It gives a chance for blokes to stand up and for us to mix a few things around as well."
TRYC co-captain Curtis Steele will play his first ANZAC Challenge after arriving at the Magpies over the off-season. He is looking forward to the special occasion.
"It's obviously a pretty big occasion, I've heard a lot about it and I'm really looking forward to it," Steele said.
"I'm pretty excited about it, it's a massive game for both teams but it's also a massive day of reflection on the men and women that made the sacrifices they did to allow us to be able to be playing a game of football (on Saturday) and they definitely don't go unnoticed."
Marrar have received a grant through the NSW Government Veteran's Affairs' ANZAC Community Grant Program to have two honour boards constructed and hung in The Hangar at Langtry Oval.
One will be a board honouring the soliders from the Marrar district that served in World War I and II, while the other will record the history of the ANZAC Challenge with winning team and the Pearce-Shea Medal winner.
