The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar coach Cal Gardner hopes the Bombers can rise to the occasion in ANZAC Challenge against The Rock-Yerong Creek

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar coach Cal Gardner and The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captains Curtis Steele and Cooper Diessel with the ANZAC Challenge trophy at the Victory Memorial Gardens in Wagga on Friday. Picture by Les Smith
Marrar coach Cal Gardner and The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captains Curtis Steele and Cooper Diessel with the ANZAC Challenge trophy at the Victory Memorial Gardens in Wagga on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

MARRAR coach Cal Gardner has implored his team to rise to the occasion of Saturday's ANZAC Challenge showdown with The Rock-Yerong Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.