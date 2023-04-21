Hayden Smith is loving life at Turvey Park after making the switch across from Woori Yallock during the off-season.
A distinguished footballer from the Outer East Football League in Victoria, Smith has settled in seamlessly at the Bulldogs and is enjoying being at the kennel.
"I couldn't have asked for anything more really," Smith said.
"I feel like I settled in straight away and all the boys were welcoming and everyone else around the club made me feel very welcome from the start.
"That obviously made it a lot easier for the family and myself to settle in and we couldn't be happier."
Smith was one of the Bulldogs' best in their round one win against Wagga Tigers and the on-baller was looking forward to now taking on Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
"It was very good to get a good start," he said.
"Obviously that's what you want is a win in round one and something to build off.
"We couldn't be more excited as a club and a team to be going up against Gullie this week and really testing ourselves."
While the Bulldogs run after halftime broke the game open against the Tigers and resulted in 11 straight goals, Smith said Turvey's focus this week was to win the contested ball battle.
"I think on the weekend our run was really good," he said.
"But this weekend we are really putting an emphasis on contested footy and that's what we've been working hard with in the pre-season.
"We really want to put it on ourselves to be the best contested footy side in the comp.
"So that's really what we want to focus on this week is winning that contested footy and we know Gullie have probably been the best at that in recent years.
"We want to overtake them and make sure we are the best as it."
Although admitting it took him a little bit to get into the game, Smith was reasonably happy with his own performance against the Tigers and was even able to kick his first goal for the club.
"I got that out of the way nice and early," he said.
"I think that was in the first quarter and then I could relax and focus on the rest of the game.
"It sort of took me a little bit to get going, but once I found the footy and got my hands on it I felt like I got a bit more confident."
The Bulldogs have made two changes ahead of the clash against the Demons with Antony Forato expected to make his club debut after being a late withdrawal last week while Jesse Margosis will also play his first game of the year.
The Demons have also made a couple of changes with Tom Crakanthorp, Noah Harper, Mitchell Ryan and Zac Burkinshaw all coming into the side.
