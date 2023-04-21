The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Speed limit drops on Cootamundra roads after development, improving safety

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
April 21 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A string of speed limit changes will come into effect for Cootamundra and West Wyalong. Pictures from file
A string of speed limit changes will come into effect for Cootamundra and West Wyalong. Pictures from file

Speed limits on several Riverina roads have been halved or dramatically reduced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.