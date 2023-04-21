Speed limits on several Riverina roads have been halved or dramatically reduced.
Transport for NSW's Centre for Road Safety announced the significant changes on Thursday, advising drivers in the Bland and Cootamundra-Gundagai local government areas they will come into effect in the next two weeks.
The legal limit on Boundary Road at Cootamundra has been slashed from 100km/h from north of Dillon Avenue and south of Gilgal Road to 50km/h, TfNSW said.
The same change will be made to Temora Street in Cootamundra, between north-east of McGowan Street and Temora Bridge.
"This speed limit change better reflects recent development and improves safety for residents and road users," TfNSW cited as the reason for change.
The approach to Temora Street on Boundary Road will also drop to 80km/h for the same reason, and again on Temora Street from the bridge to south of Barana Road.
A 50km/h zone on Neeld Street, connecting Wyalong and West Wyalong, is also slated for extension.
The change will see the existing 80km/h section of road from 115m west of Compton Road and 130m east of Clear Ridge Road drop to the lower limit.
Drivers will not be subject to the new speed zones until the appropriate warnings are in place.
"Speed limits will not change until the new speed limit signs are installed," TfNSW said.
"Please ensure that you always observe the posted speed limit signs on the road."
