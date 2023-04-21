ONE of Riverina Umpires Association's top officials will bring up his 300th senior game in the Farrer League's ANZAC Challenge on Saturday.
Dedini will reach the '300 club' when he officiates the game between Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek at Langtry Oval.
The 37-year-old has been a mainstay of umpiring for the past 20 years and is looking forward to reaching the milestone.
"It's a little bit surreal. I started back in 2003 so it's been 20 years," Dedini said.
"That time with the COVID break I could of possibly been up around the 350 mark now but it's been really good to be involved in footy.
"Once I injured my foot, got a few plates and screws in the right boot, that's why I took up the umpiring and loved it.
"I've loved staying involved."
Dedini has established himself as one of AFL Riverina's top umpires during that time, officiating four Farrer League and three Riverina League grand finals during his 299-game career.
Off the field, he has also served as Riverina Umpire Association president in recent times and is still the group's field umpires coach.
"I took a little step back this year, I handed the presidency over but am still doing the secretary work," he said.
"Like most blokes, you get a young family, my youngest is three so I'm looking to step back on the committee side of things but definitely I'll still be involved in the umpire side of things for the next few years.
"I love it. It's good. Everyone's got their weekly 9-5 jobs but it just clears your mind, gets your fitness up. The comradery around the footy is the main reason as well.
"Obviously I've been involved in it for so long because it's great to be involved in so I'd encourage anyone that is interested, or people that are playing as well, if they want to get involved, come down or jump onto the AFL website and get involved."
Dedini named his senior debut, a game between Charles Sturt University and The Rock-Yerong Creek, alongside Duncan Potts and Pat O'Donoghue as one of the most memorable of his 299 games, alongside grand finals.
He will officiate the ANZAC Challenge alongside fellow Riverina League grand final umpires from last year in Tim Beard and Nathan Brookes, with long-serving goal umpires Lee Barclay and Rick Firman OAM also appointed.
Umpires get to choose who they officiate alongside and what game in their milestone appearances and Dedni said the ANZAC Challenge was an obvious pick.
"It should draw a big crowd, it normally does, and the facilities out at Marrar are great now," he said.
"I'll be sticking around for a beer afterwards, I've got all my family going out to watch so it should be good."
