The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Ryan Dedini will umpire his 300th senior game in the Farrer League ANZAC Challenge between Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 21 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Dedini will umpire his 300th senior game at Langtry Oval on Saturday in the ANZAC Challenge between Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek. Picture by Matt Malone
Ryan Dedini will umpire his 300th senior game at Langtry Oval on Saturday in the ANZAC Challenge between Marrar and The Rock-Yerong Creek. Picture by Matt Malone

ONE of Riverina Umpires Association's top officials will bring up his 300th senior game in the Farrer League's ANZAC Challenge on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.