ALPINE Shire's mayor and Falls Creek's business chief are thrilled the Bogong High Plains Road will re-open on Monday after being cut off for months by a landslide.
The route from Mount Beauty to Falls Creek has been blocked to regular traffic since October after earth above the road gave way.
Major Road Projects Victoria stated earlier this month single-lane access would occur on April 24 and yesterday held a session at Falls Creek to outline details to locals.
Alpine mayor John Forsyth and Falls Creek Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Logan hope news of access to the mountain will bolster reservations for the ski season.
"Now there's some clarity around the road I feel the people at Falls Creek will have more certainty about taking bookings for the winter season which then flows into Mount Beauty, Tawonga South and Tawonga areas which all have ski hire places and accommodation," Cr Forsyth said.
"The general populace in those places will also have more security of ongoing work, especially if they work on the mountain.
"It's a big positive, after this long protracted closure."
Ms Logan said it was a big relief that the roads body had met the Anzac Day deadline set after earlier hopes of an opening in March were dashed.
"There's a lot to be done in a small amount of time but we're going to be doing what we can and this will accelerate that."
Ms Logan said it was important accommodation providers and other business operators had a good winter season to recoup losses for having to shut across summer.
The single-lane 300-metre 40km/h section across the face of the landslip will be in place throughout the ski season.
There are set to be minimal delays before 8am and after 4pm, at other times, and overnight, drivers should allow an extra 15 minutes each way due to ongoing work.
There are no limits on the type of vehicles that can use the road, but Bogong Village will remain inaccessible.
More than 75,000 cubic metres of material has been removed to allow the access.
Victorian Transport Minister Jacinta Allan lauded the crews' commitment to open the route.
"Thank you to everyone across the local high-country communities for your patience and as we navigated one of the most complex landslips we've seen in our state - thanks also to the dozens of workers on the ground who continue to work tirelessly to restore this vital transport link," Ms Allan said.
