Police still examining Corowa baby death ahead of coronial inquest

Albury police officers continue to compile a brief of evidence following the death of a baby in Corowa last year ahead of a coronial inquest.
The boy's body was found in a freezer at a Church Street home on January 19.
Police had been called to the property, where the mother lived with her parents, to conduct a welfare check.
The infant was pronounced dead at the scene and a strike force was established to investigate the matter.
A death notice at the time said the boy was dearly loved by his mother and three siblings.
A spokesman for the the coroner said a date had not been set for the inquest to be held, as the police brief of evidence was still to be filed.
A police spokeswoman confirmed the brief was still being compiled.
