Gundagai look to respond by snapping Albury hoodoo

Gundagai are looking to put a horror round one performance behind them up against a team they haven't beaten in six years.
Albury haven't been beaten by Gundagai since 2017 and head to Anzac Park on Saturday full of confidence after upstaging Tumut to start the season.
Gundagai were on the end of a 44-16 hiding by Kangaroos however co-coach Blake Dunn hopes his new-look side have learnt plenty from that showing.
"There's a few areas of the game that we were really poor at that put us in a position we don't want to be in," Dunn said.
"There were a lot of missed one-on-one tackles that led to tries so I think there's been some lessons learned."
Defence is one thing Dunn wants to see improve as well as their line speed and intensity, especially at the start after Kangaroos flew out of the blocks.
Gundagai have made a couple of changes for Saturday's clash.
With recruit Joe Bromage out with a badly corked thigh, Dunn shifts back to the second row with Kaiden Bell given his chance at halfback.
Dunn is looking forward to giving the diminutive playmaker his shot in the top grade.
"Joe is out so I think I'm better suited in the back row for sure and young Kaiden Bell has been knocking on the door for the last couple of years," he said.
"He's a good, young local who has a hell of a lot of skill, has had a good apprentice in reserve grade with a lot of really experienced blokes around him and has been able to learn his trade.
"We're looking forward to getting him out there."
Joel Field will also start this week after making his return off the bench.
Gundagai have only won one of the last eight meetings between the two clubs.
The Thunder were the only side to take a point off them last season but Dunn was quick to hose down any suggestions they are a hoodoo team for the Tigers.
Instead he believes it will be a different story with the clubs to face off at Anzac Park for the first time since 2019.
"It's always a tough road trip down there and hopefully it's a tough road trip for them this weekend coming up the highway," Dunn said.
"I don't really see it as a hoodoo, we just haven't travelled down there real well for a long period of time.
"It is a difficult place to travel to but at home I wouldn't expect it to influence us greatly.
"We're so happy to be back at Anzac Park, playing at home and hopefully we put a performance out the local crowd can be proud of."
