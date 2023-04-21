The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Gundagai look to respond by snapping Albury hoodoo

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
April 21 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaiden Bell, playing in last year's reserve grade grand final, will make his first grade debut for Gundagai on Saturday.
Kaiden Bell, playing in last year's reserve grade grand final, will make his first grade debut for Gundagai on Saturday.

Gundagai are looking to put a horror round one performance behind them up against a team they haven't beaten in six years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.