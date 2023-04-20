The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ashcroft family return from WA with worlds qualification, joy of competing together

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ashcroft family have just returned from WA attending the National Waterski Titles, children Callan and Jaycee pictured with father Graham. Picture by Les Smith
The Ashcroft family have just returned from WA attending the National Waterski Titles, children Callan and Jaycee pictured with father Graham. Picture by Les Smith

Callan Ashcroft has been selected to represent Australia in Mexico and the US after a successful National Waterski Titles in Western Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.