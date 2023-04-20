Callan Ashcroft has been selected to represent Australia in Mexico and the US after a successful National Waterski Titles in Western Australia.
Callan was one of twelve Riverina athletes attending the national championships, including his father Graham and younger sister Jaycee.
Skiing is a much loved past-time in the Ashcroft family with Graham and wife Rachelle meeting through the sport.
Callan, Graham and Jaycee competed in three events, jump, tricks, and slalom, with great results.
Graham came first overall in his age division and first in the jump event. Callan came second overall and in the jump event, and Jaycee earned fourth across her events with personal best in her trick run.
Through his performance Callan earned selection in both the Australian open and under 21 teams to attend the World Championships in Mexico and Florida.
"We go to Mexico for under 21s worlds in June with the best under 21 skiers from different countries, then we go to Florida for the opens," Callan said.
Six skiers were selected for the under 21 team alongside two reserves, and Callan expects to train alongside some of them over the coming months.
"Some of us will end up training together because we're going to go to the same places overseas to train," he said.
"We train together over the summer because we're all friends."
Callan said while mostly he enjoys being part of a small sport community there can be times where you get too confident and comfortable with your opponents.
"You know pretty much everyone in the sport, it's very small," Jaycee said.
Callan will travel to Florida to train ahead of Worlds in Mexico to train in conditions closer to those he will compete in.
The trip will double as training for the opens competition in October which will be held in Florida.
Graham described Florida as the ski capital of the world, with plenty of ski schools there.
"It's just economical to Florida, it's not out of the way and by the time you go to Queensland and find somewhere to ski, there's not many places, it's already on the way so you might as well go there," Callan said.
The trio said they love skiing together and bonding over their sport as a family.
"The community is really good, I've had friends in skiing since forever and we always stick together, it's a great community," Jaycee said.
"Everyone is so supportive of each other."
Graham reflected on an anecdote he heard while in WA from a fellow skiing parent and the joy having children involved in his sport.
"The MC at nationals, he's got two sons that are good footballers and he said, Saturday morning they say 'see you later mum and dad we're going to footy, see you there if you come,' and you can't do that with skiing," he said.
"You've got to go as a family, as a team."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
