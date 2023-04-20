The Daily Advertiser
Scorchers captain to face old club for first time

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
Wagga Scorchers co-captain Niranjan Gupte in his debut for Wagga Scorchers in round one of the Capital League One competition in March. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Scorchers co-captain Niranjan Gupte in his debut for Wagga Scorchers in round one of the Capital League One competition in March. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga Scorchers co-captain Niranjan Gupte will face his old club for the first time this weekend.

