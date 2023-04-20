Wagga Scorchers co-captain Niranjan Gupte will face his old club for the first time this weekend.
After nearly calling it a day on playing Capital League One hockey due to travel commitments, Gupte joined the inaugural Scorchers side in February.
Until this year Gupte had been a one-club player, travelling from Wagga to play with Western District Hockey Club.
"I've been so well looked after by Wests and I've got a lot of great memories, so it was hard to leave in the first place but looking at it this weekend it's kind of exciting.
"I'm looking forward to improving from last week and taking our learnings and seeing how we can get better this week.
"It's also just great fun playing against all my old teammates, I think we'll have some good friendly competition."
Wagga Hockey has had ties to Wests for a long time, with several locals playing with the club prior to Scorchers nomination in the Canberra competition.
"There's quite a strong link with Wests and Wagga Hockey, so I think it'll be a good rivalry between us," Gupte said.
Through the week Gupte said his side have been picking his brain to get an idea on how their opposition play.
Expecting a strong game where they will be pushed, Gupte believes Wests have a different looking side to previous years but knows their core playing style will likely remain the same.
Before returning to Wagga after their 6-0 loss to Central last week Scorchers watched a quarter of Wests game.
"We got a good gist of what to expect and hopefully we can capitalise on that," Gupte said.
One area of focus for coach Patrick O'Donnell over recent weeks has been keeping a high level mentality for an entire game.
Gupte believes fatigue played a part in their drop of mentality last week but thinks the more experience the side gets together the better they'll be able to maintain strong mentality through games.
"It's more on the experienced players, we've got to take the responsibility to be aware and lift the team out of those ruts when we get into them towards the end of the game," he said.
This week's team remains mostly unchanged however Lachlan Cope is entering the team for the first time.
"He's quite a handy pick up, he's just finished up with NSW playing at the under 21 nationals," Gupte said.
"He's quite a handy, skilled player so we'll utilise him this week but other than that I didn't notice anyone out."
Wagga Scorchers play Western District Hockey Club at National Hockey Centre on Saturday.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
