Wagga City Wanderers are hoping to maintain winning momentum as they prepare for their round three Capital Premier League game.
After a late goal in stoppage time in the second half won their game last week, coach Ross Morgan is hoping to get another win on the board as they travel to Canberra.
The third in a five week string of away games, Morgan said the side is used to travelling and aren't getting bogged down in focusing on where they are playing.
Their round three opponents Canberra Juventus were promoted to the CPL this season, and the Wanderers are not sure what to expect from the newcomers.
"They're used to winning, that's how they got promoted," Morgan said.
"We can't really plan on how they'll play so we'll just concentrate on ourselves and look to go into this weekend like the last couple of games."
Morgan has been pleased with the performance of his side over the start of this season, happy with how they've used their experience on field. "The last game we played we were missing a few key players and the guys that came in have done really well," he said.
"There's a lot of players fighting for spots in that senior team now."
Returning to the side this week are co-captain Kyle Yeates, Jake Ploenges, and Tyler Allen after missing last round due to sickness and a wedding. Wanderers play Canberra Juventus on Saturday at Ainslie Field.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
