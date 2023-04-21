I find it rather amazing how changing from the Coalition to Labor in the recent state election made all the issues within our public schools and hospitals go away.
I guess the issues the Labor supporting groups were concerned with weren't that bad after all.
I wonder how many members of the Albanese government have read the latest report on the crisis in Somalia? And whether they care.
A recent study estimated 43,000 excess deaths in Somalia in 2022 due to the deepening drought, with half of these being children under five years of age.
UNICEF says: "We must continue to save lives by preventing and treating malnutrition (and) providing safe and clean water."
Wouldn't it be wonderful if Australian farmers could grow food that was directly targeted at those in Somalia or other developing countries. Or even programs to help feed needy Australians. Instead, our federal government is actively campaigning to reduce the capacity of Australian farmers to grow food in our nation's food bowl.
The Murray-Darling basin contains just 20 per cent of Australian agricultural land, but produces 40 per cent of our food and fibre and contributes $22 billion to the economy each year.
It is hard to believe that, for nothing other than political reasons, our government is about to decimate many of these farmers and the communities that rely on them.
That is what will happen if it recovers another 450 gigalitres of water, potentially through buybacks, as Water Minister Tanya Plibersek insists will happen under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
Please do not be fooled about claims that this is all to protect the environment.
There is already ample water being stored in dams each year to sustain the environment, and it is pointless acquiring more because it cannot be delivered down the system. But these facts are irrelevant to the environmental ideologists on whose votes the government relies.
If the government was prepared to work with regional communities (which to this point it has refused to do), it may learn there are various solutions that can protect farmers, rural towns and our environment.
These efficient Aussie farmers would then be able to grow food for domestic consumption (the more we grow the cheaper it costs at the supermarket), as well as for export to places like Somalia.
It's so simple and so logical; until politics gets in the way.
