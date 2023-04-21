The Daily Advertiser
Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, April 22

April 22 2023 - 5:30am
(Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)
STATE'S 'AMAZING' TURNAROUND

I find it rather amazing how changing from the Coalition to Labor in the recent state election made all the issues within our public schools and hospitals go away.

