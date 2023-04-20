The Daily Advertiser
Zac Masters rules himself in for milestone game

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated April 20 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 8:00pm
Zac Masters will play his 100th first grade game for Tumut on Saturday despite picking up a shoulder injury in their dramatic loss to Albury last week.
Zac Masters is confident he will overcome a shoulder complaint as an undermanned Tumut outfit look to hit back from a surprise loss to start the season.

