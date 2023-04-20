Zac Masters is confident he will overcome a shoulder complaint as an undermanned Tumut outfit look to hit back from a surprise loss to start the season.
Masters had limited involvement in the dramatic 14-12 loss to Albury on Sunday.
However he's pleased with how it has responded.
As such he's confident of taking his place against Temora at Twickenham on Saturday for his 100th first grade game for the club.
"I'm hoping to play and at this stage I will be playing," Masters said.
"We're pretty depleted at the moment so it's a game I don't really want to miss.
"I should be right to play."
With Jacob Toppin handed a one-game ban for his low grade striking charge and Adam Pearce two for a code of conduct breach stemming from round one the Blues are down on more troops.
They were without fullback Mitch Ivill, centre Michael Clark and forwards Michael Cullen and Lewis Arragon for the trip down to the border.
None of them will be available for the clash against the Dragons either.
However it is hoped Cullen's back issue will be resolved after next week's bye.
Tumut will need to reshuffle the deck to cover more losses.
Brayden Draber is expected to play his 100th game at the club at fullback with Dean Bristow heading to five-eighth to replace Toppin.
Who lines up in the centres for Draber is yet to be determined with Tom Jeffery expected to come into the second row for Pearce.
Tumut were far from impressed with their performance against Albury to start the season.
It's something they are hoping to make amends for.
"It's not the best preparation for us as we had four out last week and now we have another two but there's no excuses there," Masters said.
"We have to be better and certainly have a lot to work on after last week as we were really disappointed with that effort.
"We're looking to bounce back this week and get back in the winners' circle."
While the Blues were denied a try which would have put them clear late in the game, Masters
"We just didn't give ourselves a chance last week with drop balls and our discipline needs to be better.
"If we can fix that the rest will come but we didn't give ourselves a chance."
Masters thought the Blues got put off their game by the antics that unfolded at Twickenham with plenty of tensions bubbling to the surface throughout the encounter.
It's something he wants the side to control better.
"We just have to be better in that area, more discipline and worry about playing our footy as we certainly have a handy footy side," Masters said.
"That needs to be the most important thing."
Temora took a narrow win over Tumut in a Twickenham mud heap last season.
It saw the Blues lose control of the Challenge Cup.
With the Dragons taking a 38-10 win over Temora to start their campaign, Masters knows it will be another good challenge.
"They are going to be a tough test and they have been for a few years," he said.
"I think they will only be better this year.
"It's certainly not going to be an easy game, it's a tough task for us, but we've up for it before and dealt with these challenges before so we just need to be able to do that again as a group."
By contrast Temora has a much more settled line up coming off their first up win.
However Zach Starr will return to the starting line up while Grant Hughes has not been named by captain-coach Josh McCrone.
