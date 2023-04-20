Precocious juvenile Finance Tycoon will bring outstanding credentials to Kooringal Stud when he joins the stallion roster for 2023.
The son of champion sire Written Tycoon was a high class two and three-year-old who has all the attributes to be a stud success.
Kooringal Stud's Angus Lamont was excited to announce the acquisition of Finance Tycoon.
"Finance Tycoon was a serious racehorse and had some fantastic form around him as an early two-year-old. His sustained speed was eye-catching," Lamont said.
"He is a lovely big horse, with a fantastic nature ... a real pleasure to have at Kooringal."
Finance Tycoon was among the best of his generation as a youngster and went on to record four wins at the elite level from only 10 racetrack appearances for the Hayes stable.
The impressive brown colt won the group three Maribyrnong Plate over 1000 metres at Flemington at only his second outing.
Finance Tycoon was a runaway four-and-a-half length winner of the $950,000 Vobis Showdown at Caulfield, while he also claimed a two-year-old Gold Coast Quality.
"At the Gold Coast he beat home Shaquero, who won the Magic Millions a week later," Lamont pointed out.
One of Finance Tycoon's rare unplaced efforts was still a memorable one when he finished fourth in the $1.5 million Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Finance Tycoon was beaten by multiple group one winner Artorius and only 0.1L by the third placegetter Anamoe, who now has an astonishing nine group one wins to his name.
His talent was reinforced in his three-year-old campaign when he led throughout in the group three Zeditave Stakes over 1200 metres at Caulfield.
The effort took Finance Tycoon's prizemoney tally beyond $960,000 as he headed for a stud career, standing his first season at Glen Eden Stud in Victoria at a fee of $13,200 in 2022.
Finance Tycoon was raced throughout his career by Kaiser Chan and his wife Christina after they purchased him as a yearling.
"Kaiser is building up a quality broodmare band to support Finance Tycoon and give him every possible chance," Lamont said
"He is fast establishing himself as a large player in the Australian thoroughbred industry, with a number of horses in leading stables and some very exciting plans involving the Hong Kong and Chinese markets.
"We're just glad to be a part of those plans at this point and have the opportunity to stand such a beautiful horse."
Finance Tycoon is by Written Tycoon, from the Darci Brahma mare Darook Park, who has winners galore in her immediate family.
"Finance Tycoon is obviously by a fantastic sire and also hails from the same female line as champion sires Flying Spur and Encosta De Lago with some really nice line breeding options to superior female lines," Lamont said.
"He will suit such a large number of mares."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.