Near miss highlights the value of courtesy | Fuel for Thought

I was one of four riders waiting for a couple of cars to go through before crossing. We were stationary with a foot on the ground. Cars are not obliged to stop for pedestrians or cyclists at this location. The first car that we were waiting for suddenly stopped in a short distance to allow us to cross. The driver either thought it was necessary to stop or wanted to be helpful. The 4WD ute behind was suddenly in major difficulty avoiding a collision. The driver swerved left and stopped under duress just a couple of metres from us and past the left rear of the stationary car. ABS brakes saved the day. Had a collision occurred, the ute driver would have rightly been at fault, but as usual, there's more to it.