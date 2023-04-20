Near miss highlights the value of courtesy | Fuel for Thought

In December 2021, I wrote a column about courtesy. Here are the first three sentences:
Courtesy by a driver requires awareness and skill. It often implies an impromptu adjustment of rules to be extra nice to another driver, this is not recommended. It can be high risk because other traffic in the vicinity will not be expecting it.
A near miss happened three weeks ago on Kooringal Road, where the bike track crosses it near the cemetery.
I was one of four riders waiting for a couple of cars to go through before crossing. We were stationary with a foot on the ground. Cars are not obliged to stop for pedestrians or cyclists at this location. The first car that we were waiting for suddenly stopped in a short distance to allow us to cross. The driver either thought it was necessary to stop or wanted to be helpful. The 4WD ute behind was suddenly in major difficulty avoiding a collision. The driver swerved left and stopped under duress just a couple of metres from us and past the left rear of the stationary car. ABS brakes saved the day. Had a collision occurred, the ute driver would have rightly been at fault, but as usual, there's more to it.
The car driver's sudden stop indicates a late decision. The hard braking option is not available when being tailgated, something the driver seemed unaware of. The action was unexpected and therefore a surprise for the ute driver.
Most crashes start with a surprise. In this situation it made more sense to preserve the status quo, (a moving car and stationary cyclists) than to alter anything, especially if it is contrary to normal expectations. This desire to be courteous failed to consider the full circumstances of the moment.
There is no doubt that the ute was tailgating - never smart especially when the car in front is traversing tight conditions where the road narrows and people are in close proximity. Clearly the driver had not assessed the increased risk of this situation, and the likelihood of something unexpected. The ute was skilfully handled using the only available escape option. It was a lack of earlier skill that made this emergency skill necessary. The ute should have been well back where the stop could have been comfortably handled.
This near miss offers a lesson for both drivers, as well as us cyclists.
The car driver needed a stronger awareness of the situation and not stopped. The ute driver was too close, and probably not recognising the elevated risk at the location.
We cyclists will wait further back from the road in future.
