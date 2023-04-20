Wagga identity Larry Skewes was taken to hospital following a fall on the side of a busy highway on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway, near the Silvalite Fuel Stop at Ashmont, shortly after 4.20pm following reports a man had been injured and was bleeding from his head after falling over on the side of road.
Two police cars and two ambulances responded to the incident.
Larry was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment.
His injuries are minor.
