More details have emerged about a proposed development on a prime central Wagga block of land.
Developers gained approval last year to subdivide an overgrown field on Crampton Street and now they're seeking approval to build on the plot formerly used as a stable yard.
The new development application reveals the project will cost approximately $5 million to produce 16 homes.
The homes will be built by Roberson Construction and business manager Jeremy Rowe said the volatility of the market and difficulty pricing materials has held the project up slightly, but they hope to be able set prices for the new builds in the coming months.
The homes were initially set to be a mix of two, three and four bedrooms, but due to the type of interest received they won't be producing four-bedroom homes, Mr Rowe said.
They plan on building six homes initially and all of the homes will have a heritage aesthetic in-keeping with the central Wagga location.
"We'll be using recycled brick to give it some form of heritage appearance, but also some dark cladding on there, representing the more modern side of things," he said.
"We're definitely putting something forth that won't date and will hold its appeal, as well as bringing something unique."
Project designer Andrew Jones said there will be a mix of seven different house designs on offer to new residents and he's excited to put his stamp on the area.
"All housing for me is exciting, everyone is different, everyone's needs are different, it's a great opportunity to do 16 houses in central Wagga," he said.
Mr Rowe said there is already interest in the development.
"We feel that as soon as we put pricing to it and market it properly ... we're pretty confident it will be fairly popular just because of the lack of stock in central," he said.
Initial ground works have begun at the site and the pair say that within a month they would like to be in the sales process, with construction to begin late 2023 and the first six homes to be complete within "six to nine months".
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
