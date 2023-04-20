The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert ready to get 2023 season under way

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 20 2023 - 7:30pm
Jayden Watson scores during Lake Albert's trial game against Yoogali at Gissing Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Excitement is building at Lake Albert ahead of their first round game against Tumut on Sunday.

