Excitement is building at Lake Albert ahead of their first round game against Tumut on Sunday.
With four trial games in the books, co-coach Kyle Harrison is feeling good.
With improvement each time they step on field, Harrison is happy with the side they've built.
"It's coming together real nicely, the boys are looking real sharp," Harrison said.
"The couple of trial matches early on were just to try a few players in different positions and try and rejig the side a bit.
"Once we got to where we needed to be, the Yoogali game and beating our 23s, we found our side."
Harrison believes skill wise the side is stronger than last year, with a slew of young players moving into the first side from reserves and thirds.
Estimating that the average age has dropped to 23-years from over 30-years last year, he's pleased to see the club reaping the benefits of their junior program.
"They're all really good kids, they've been at the club now for five or six years and they've worked themselves up," Harrison said.
"They're not going anywhere.
"I don't want to be selfish, but I'm glad they're not playing for Wanderers because we get them.
"Everyone should play Wanderers when they can but it's good we've picked them up and we've got them."
Feeling stronger coming into round one than last year, Harrison said the club's pre-season has been much better.
After a rocky start to the season last year, Harrison is confident the Sharks will start on the right foot in 2023.
"We had a bit of a stumble early last year but I don't reckon that's going to happen this time," he said.
"They're out for blood."
The last team to have a bye this season, Harrison said there's positives to having one mid-season though it's unfortunate they'll have a bye the week before the general bye into finals.
"Leading into finals we've got basically two-and-a-half weeks off the ball," he said.
"It's disappointing that Henwood and Yoogali couldn't get together because that would have cancelled that out."
Cootamundra v South Wagga at O'Connor Park.
Leeton United v Tolland at MIA Sports Field.
Tumut v Lake Alvert at Bull Paddock.
Young v Hanwood at Hall Brothers Oval.
Bye: Wagga United.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
