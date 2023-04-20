Waratahs look to extend bright start under lights

The two biggest winners from the opening round of the Southern Inland season will meet under lights on Saturday.
Waratahs are hosting their ladies day at Conolly Rugby Complex and are looking to make a real night of things.
With Albury not fielding a women's team this season, and Waratahs not having a third grade, just two games will be played.
First grade will kick off at 6pm with Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy looking to build on their 46-19 round one win over Deniliquin.
Defence is something he really wants to focus on.
"You never really know what is really happening down in Albury until you've seen them play and from all reports they are a pretty dangerous side, specifically on counterattack and turnovers, so we will have to be really committed to our work off the ball in transition," McCarthy said.
"It's something we've been putting a bit of work into this week.
"Hopefully we can shut down Reuben Sarkis and some of their dangerous outside backs."
Sarkis scored four tries in Albury's 45-5 win over CSU to start their season.
Waratahs have made a couple of changes to their side.
Nico McLean will miss the clash due to a knee issue.
It sees Josh Allen come into hooker with George Yates shifting to loosehead prop.
Reigning Bill Castle Medal winner Henry Chamberlain comes onto the wing, after being named Southern Inland's best in the forward pack for Waratahs last season.
However the versatile Kiwi will replace Harrison Darley after he scored in his debut for the club last week.
McCarthy is looking forward to seeing Allen in a Waratahs outfit with both him and Callum Marr bringing plenty of armed forces representative rugby experience to the club this season.
"It's a nice little combo with him (Allen) and Callum Marr working together," McCarthy said.
"Hopefully things go well this weekend."
Both played in the Combined Services side that beat their New Zealand counterparts last year.
Marr impressed in his debut for the club, especially with his willingness to put in the hard yards through the middle.
McCarthy believes his presence gives Waratahs another strong option in the line out after being impressed with their set piece work to start the season.
"It's something I pride myself on as a coach, making sure I've got a good set piece, and we've put some work in on the scrum machine," he said.
"We've got Harry Hosegood there who runs a really good line out and now we've got some extra options with Eroni Naua and Callum Marr.
"We've got some real height in our line out so it doesn't just fall onto Harry to call those line outs to himself."
