A five-day police operation is now under way ahead of Anzac Day, with motorists being warned double demerits and school zones will be in force.
Operation Anzac Day 2023 begins at 12.01am on Friday, April 21 and will run until midnight on April 25, with double demerits in place across the five days.
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said as school holidays come to an end next week, 40km/h zones will also be making a return.
"We want to remind people that on April 24 school zones will be in operation," Inspector Moulds said.
"Tuesday's a public holiday and people might think they're not in operation, but they're in force."
An increase in traffic on Riverina roads will also be likely, prompting police to warn motorists to take extra caution.
"We would like to remind everyone as we come to the end of the school holidays there will be an increased amount of traffic on our roads," Inspector Moulds said.
"Be patient and considerate of other drivers on our roads and obey all traffic laws."
The reminder comes after the recent Easter long weekend traffic operation, where more than 5000 speed infringements were issued, and 326 PCA charges laid across the state.
A further seven people lost their lives during the operation across the state.
Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley is also urging those planning on driving to local dawn services and other commemorative events to do so safely.
"Anzac Day is about honouring our wonderful armed forces and veterans, so we want everyone to arrive safely," Minister Catley said.
"In the spirit of Anzac Day, let's show comradery and look out for each other on our roads by slowing down, driving to the conditions, being patient, and not driving under the influence."
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said police will be targeting high-risk behaviours such as excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving offences, illegal use of mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts.
"The goal is preventing injury and death. Tragically this year, 109 people have died on NSW roads - a concerning increase of 12 deaths compared to this time last year.
"Fatigue is a major contributor to road crashes, but police cannot take action against fatigue in the same way we would enforce something like speeding, so we have to rely on the public to do the right thing," Assistant Commissioner Chapman said.
"A split-second's inattention caused by fatigue can be catastrophic, so we urge drivers to plan their trips carefully, take regular breaks, and never get behind the wheel if they feel too tired to drive.
"We remain committed to ensuring public safety over the Anzac Day weekend, and we're asking all motorists to do their part as well - especially as we expect more cars on our roads with school holidays coming to an end."
Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation at Transport for NSW, Sally Webb, said roads are expected to be very busy with people taking the opportunity to travel over the weekend and public holiday, so please plan ahead.
"Please check the Live Traffic NSW App for the latest updates before you head off and give yourself plenty of travel time, even if it's a short trip," Ms Webb said.
"And don't forget school zones will also be back in operation from Monday, April 24.
"With Monday coinciding with the Anzac Day double-demerit period, we are reminding motorists to be vigilant in obeying school zone speed limits.
"Although Monday is a student free day for some schools, there may still be students attending, which is why school zones are in place across the state.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
