Riverina motorists warned of double-demerits, school zones upon ANZAC Day

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 20 2023 - 8:00pm
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds warns motorists of double demerits and the return of school zones across NSW. Picture by Madeline Begley
A five-day police operation is now under way ahead of Anzac Day, with motorists being warned double demerits and school zones will be in force.

