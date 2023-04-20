CHAMPION Geelong footballer Harry Taylor will make a guest appearance for Northern Jets later in the year.
Taylor will travel across the country from his Western Australian base to pull on the Jets jumper in their Farrer League derby against arch-rivals Temora on June 24.
The recruitment of Taylor for the one-off game is a real coup for the Jets and the Farrer League.
Taylor, 36, is a two-time All Australian and two-time premiership player at Geelong through his 280-game AFL career.
Northern Jets president Jack Fisher is thrilled to land Taylor.
"I am. Mainly for the junior base of the club, it's massive," Fisher said.
"We've got a big junior base at the club and I think to give something back to those young ones, hopefully it makes them all keen for the footy.
"Then there's going to be a lot of senior blokes who are going to be excited to play of a gun of his calibre, there's not many times in your life you'll be able to play with someone as good as Harry Taylor so the opportunity to do that, we couldn't pass it up."
The recruitment of Taylor adds to a successful start to the season for the Jets, who are undefeated from two rounds after big wins over reigning premiers Marrar and last year's finalists Charles Sturt University.
Taylor will conduct junior training on Friday night, play Saturday and then attend a club function after the game at Ariah Park, on a day where the Jets already plan to hold a premiership reunion.
Taylor retired from AFL football at the end of the 2020 season. He played one game for East Fremantle in the Western Australian Football League (WAFL) but also kicked 85 goals from 15 appearances at Northampton.
Taylor returned to Geelong in an off-field position last year so he only played a handful of games and is yet to hit the field this season.
"He's been terrific to deal with," Fisher said.
"He's been nothing but fair. He's just a country lad who wants to come and play a bit of footy.
"For someone who's so far away, he's been nothing but helpful and just wants to play footy. He's keen to come and have a run around."
The Jets were able to land Taylor through a mutual friend, Beau Walker.
With Temora set to field Jeff Gartlett in a one-off game against the Jets on Saturday week, Fisher is happy to be able to respond in kind.
"Jeffy Gartlett, let's hope he doesn't do too much and big Harry Taylor, let's hope he kicks 10 or 12 up forward. That would be nice," he said with a laugh.
Two-time Mulrooney Medallist, Walker, will also play for the Jets on the day.
