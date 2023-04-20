The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Retired Geelong champion Harry Taylor will make a guest appearance for Northern Jets against Temora

MM
By Matt Malone
April 21 2023 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Geelong champion Harry Taylor will make a guest appearance for Northern Jets later in the Farrer League season. Picture by Getty Images
Former Geelong champion Harry Taylor will make a guest appearance for Northern Jets later in the Farrer League season. Picture by Getty Images

CHAMPION Geelong footballer Harry Taylor will make a guest appearance for Northern Jets later in the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.