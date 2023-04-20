The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Collingullie ready to entertain on new courts

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Jolliffe is hoping to entertain crowds in Collingullie-Glenfield Park's first game on their new courts this week. Picture by Madeline Begley
Olivia Jolliffe is hoping to entertain crowds in Collingullie-Glenfield Park's first game on their new courts this week. Picture by Madeline Begley

There's fresh faces at Collingullie-Glenfield Park but they've started their season strong, and are hoping to continue with another win at their new courts on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.