Collingullie ready to entertain on new courts

There's fresh faces at Collingullie-Glenfield Park but they've started their season strong, and are hoping to continue with another win at their new courts on Saturday.
With a 35-goal win over Narrandera last week, Jolliffe said it was the first time she really got to see the A grade side together.
"Across the pre-season we had done quite a bit of combination mixes and seeing where people settled into so it was really nice to see the hard work that had been done in the pre-season come to fruition," Jolliffe said.
With five new players in the side, Collingullie's A grade looks very different to last year.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We've been bolstered by some quality talent and I'm excited to see how that develops throughout the season," Jolliffe said.
New to the league Jolliffe goes into every game fresh, having not played her opposition before.
Looking to remain competitive through the season, Jolliffe said she's expecting a tough game against Turvey Park on Saturday.
"We're keen to step out onto our brand new courts here and put on a show but we know that Turvey are not to be trifled with," she said.
"There's quite a strong skillset in their game from what I've seen previously, we won't be taking anything lightly and it will just be that old cliche, taking it quarter by quarter, focusing on what we can control and our game, making sure those one per cent efforts are there throughout the game."
With the new show court sheltered both by fences and a roof, players at Crossroads Oval will be protected from the elements.
Though Jolliffe is happy with the shelter, she's not afraid of a bit of weather.
"The more shelter you've got, it's better for your goalers being protected from the wind but it's much of a muchness, you play outdoor sport to be under all elements, both teams are affected by the same conditions," she said.
"I don't know which court I would prefer, but I think with the lights on, the showcourt will be pretty spectacular."
While Collingullie prepare to welcome visitors, Coolamon will get their season underway after a round one bye.
They'll host Leeton-Whitton at Kindra Park while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes welcome Narrandera to town.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong welcomes Griffith to their courts and Wagga Tigers will take the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.