Regally bred gelding to make debut for Kelly

Bernie Kelly will debut another well-bred youngster at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Waratah Lou will be the latest of four-time group one winner Waratah Lady to hit the track.
The three-year-old by Sweet Lou is a younger sibling to group one winner Steno.
However the veteran trainer doesn't have too many expectations after drawing barrier nine in the Steel Supplies Pace (2270m).
"He'll be doing his best, I don't know how good it will be as he hasn't drawn real good there on the second row," Kelly said.
Waratah Lou was sent to Sydney as a younger horse but returned to the Wagga trainer after a foot issue.
He's had a number of trials leading into his debut, and is yet to win any of them.
As such Kelly believes the experience will be a benefit.
"He might go alright but he hasn't had much experience yet but he's coming along alright on the track," he said.
Kelly also lines up Billy Glanvill across the eight-race card.
He was Kelly's last winner in November but has not been placed in nine starts since then.
Kelly rated Waratah Lou as the better of his two chances.
Bruce Harpley will drive both.
However Kelly was pleased to see the second foal of his millionaire mare Frith finish second in his Australian Pacing Gold heat on Tuesday.
Now trained by Belinda McCarthy, it was enough for Dashing to qualify for the $400,000 final at Menangle next Saturday.
"I hope he keeps up the good work," Kelly said.
"The last quarter he went very good but you just have to watch him at the start as he's still learning."
