With a tight win and a close loss to start their season, Marrar are hoping for a less stressful game this weekend against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Coach Stacey Hofert said she's looking forward to going up against her old club and expects a fun game.
"They're a good club, a nice club, they've got quite a young team and Caren Hugo has come back and she's a very good shooter, she's going to be hard to stop but we'll get our defence in there and try to stop as many as we can," Hofert said.
Pleased with how the side is shaping up, Hofert will continue to finesse her side as the season continues.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We're just going to take it week by week and reassess each week how the girls are playing and what position we're playing in," she said.
Missing round one, Hofert finally saw her team in action in their two goal loss to Barellan.
From the game, she identified areas of improvement to focus on throughout the first half of the season.
"The girls played quite well, it was a close game throughout the whole game," she said.
"We got a few turnovers just unfortunately we didn't convert on some of those turnovers but that's netball.
"If you don't convert, it just turns the game around."
Playing into Barellan's physical game style, Hofert is hoping her side wasn't too rattled and can work on playing their own style of game moving forward.
Finding the middle ground between physicality and open play will be key for the side she said.
Defender Sophie McRae was unavailable last weekend but is back on court when the Bombers face The Rock on Saturday.
"This is the first week we've got our full team," she said.
"It'll be nice to have a full team to run with and change a few positions around to see how we go."
With their full team available Hofert expects to utilise rolling substitutions to try a variety of combinations in game time.
Around the league Wagga's clubs are all on the road, with Barellan on a bye.
Coleambally host CSU at home, Temora welcome East Wagga-Kooringal to town, and North Wagga are travelling to play Northern Jets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.