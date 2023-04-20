The Daily Advertiser
Marrar ready for round three clash after two tight games

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 20 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 2:30pm
Sophie McRae will return to Marra's A grade side this week after she was unavailable last week. Picture by Les Smith
Sophie McRae will return to Marra's A grade side this week after she was unavailable last week. Picture by Les Smith

With a tight win and a close loss to start their season, Marrar are hoping for a less stressful game this weekend against The Rock-Yerong Creek.

