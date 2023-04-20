The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Michael Finn will have three of his in-form dogs in Tiggerlong Car, Tiggerlong Honey and Tiggerlong Mate face off at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday night

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tiggerlong Mate will look to back up his last start win when he goes around on Friday night for Wagga trainer Michael Finn. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club
Tiggerlong Mate will look to back up his last start win when he goes around on Friday night for Wagga trainer Michael Finn. Picture from Wagga Greyhound Club

Michael Finn has a trio of chances to claim a win on Friday night at Wagga Greyhound Club, but unfortunately for him they are all in the same race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.