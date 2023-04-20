Michael Finn has a trio of chances to claim a win on Friday night at Wagga Greyhound Club, but unfortunately for him they are all in the same race.
Tiggerlong Car, Tiggerlong Honey and Tiggerlong Mate will all go around over 525m and Finn is unsure who will come out on top of his trio.
"Flip a coin," Finn said.
"They are also all pretty well boxed.
"Honey hasn't had a 500 for a fair while and I've only been sprinting her.
"Then box one suits Mate, so it will all depend on how they jump and how it pans out in the first corner I suppose."
Honey will look to make it three in-a-row on Friday might after winning her last two starts over 330m in Temora and 400m in Wagga.
Although making the step up to 525m on Friday night, Finn thought the bitch had a reasonable chance of keeping her good form rolling.
"She was going good over 500 before, but then she come on season," he said.
"I thought I would just give her a bit of time off and I've just been sprinting her.
"She has run good times in Goulburn and she can run 500 alright, it was just when she came on season I was giving her a few sprints and over the 300 and 400 she's been going good.
"She'll run the 500 out alright and if she jumps out in front she'll be hard to beat the way she's been going."
Mate is also looking to keep his winning form running after a solid performance in his last start in Wagga.
"He likes Wagga and it was a good run last week," he said.
"We sort of come from behind and I think he run his personal best time.
"But he's not real quick out of the box, that's the only thing he needs a little bit of luck.
"He won't leave the rail and if they fan out a little bit he's halfway there."
Car narrowly ran second to Mate last Friday and will also be right in contention jumping from box two.
Finn will also have Tiggerlong Egg going around for his first race in Wagga on Friday, however believes he will need a few races before he's a serious contender.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.